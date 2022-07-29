Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Facebook Gaming saw a sharp viewership increase in June 2022

Although Twitch holds a strong lead, Facebook Gaming viewership was up significantly this month.
Donovan Erskine
StreamElements continues to closely monitor the viewership numbers across Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming. The company has published its latest report, giving us insight to how each respective platform performed over the past month. In StreamElements’ report for June 2022, we learn that Facebook Gaming saw a solid jump in viewership during that period.

StreamElements shared its June 2022 report with Shacknews earlier today, with data provided by its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. In June, Twitch saw a massive 1.7 billion hours watched. During that time, YouTube Gaming pulled in 290 million hours watched. The real story here is Facebook Gaming, which had 425 million hours watched in June 2022, an increase from 350 million hours watched in June. Although YouTube Gaming pulled in the least amount of hours watched, recent acquisitions of LilyPichu and Myth are expected to provide a boost to those stats.

StreamElements stats for June 2022

Source: StreamElements

As streaming platforms continue to fight over exclusive talent, and the way in which viewers engage with content evolves, it will be interesting to see how the numbers between them change over time. For future data reports from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

