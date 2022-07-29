Facebook Gaming saw a sharp viewership increase in June 2022
Although Twitch holds a strong lead, Facebook Gaming viewership was up significantly this month.
StreamElements continues to closely monitor the viewership numbers across Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming. The company has published its latest report, giving us insight to how each respective platform performed over the past month. In StreamElements’ report for June 2022, we learn that Facebook Gaming saw a solid jump in viewership during that period.
StreamElements shared its June 2022 report with Shacknews earlier today, with data provided by its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. In June, Twitch saw a massive 1.7 billion hours watched. During that time, YouTube Gaming pulled in 290 million hours watched. The real story here is Facebook Gaming, which had 425 million hours watched in June 2022, an increase from 350 million hours watched in June. Although YouTube Gaming pulled in the least amount of hours watched, recent acquisitions of LilyPichu and Myth are expected to provide a boost to those stats.
As streaming platforms continue to fight over exclusive talent, and the way in which viewers engage with content evolves, it will be interesting to see how the numbers between them change over time. For future data reports from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg, Shacknews has you covered.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Facebook Gaming saw a sharp viewership increase in June 2022