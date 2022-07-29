Facebook Gaming saw a sharp viewership increase in June 2022 Although Twitch holds a strong lead, Facebook Gaming viewership was up significantly this month.

StreamElements continues to closely monitor the viewership numbers across Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming. The company has published its latest report, giving us insight to how each respective platform performed over the past month. In StreamElements’ report for June 2022, we learn that Facebook Gaming saw a solid jump in viewership during that period.

StreamElements shared its June 2022 report with Shacknews earlier today, with data provided by its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. In June, Twitch saw a massive 1.7 billion hours watched. During that time, YouTube Gaming pulled in 290 million hours watched. The real story here is Facebook Gaming, which had 425 million hours watched in June 2022, an increase from 350 million hours watched in June. Although YouTube Gaming pulled in the least amount of hours watched, recent acquisitions of LilyPichu and Myth are expected to provide a boost to those stats.



Source: StreamElements

Looking at the games, creators, and strategy, it's clear YouTube and Twitch differ in their appeal and approach to the livestreaming community. YouTube's top 10 games lean more heavily into mobile titles while their VTuber creators have risen to the top much faster, and while Twitch hasn't made many headline-making creator acquisitions in awhile, YouTube has maintained a steady cadence of talent grabs. Since YouTube's top 10 features a lot of former Twitch stars, this move should get more viewers of live content acclimated to using both services which is a major step in creating a barrier-free ecosystem for creators and communities who want to move from one platform to another.

As streaming platforms continue to fight over exclusive talent, and the way in which viewers engage with content evolves, it will be interesting to see how the numbers between them change over time. For future data reports from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg, Shacknews has you covered.