Valve ramps up to produce more Steam Decks 'faster than ever before' Many customers will be getting their Steam Decks quicker than previously expected.

Supply chain issues have plagued a myriad of industries including the production of tech like Valve’s Steam Deck. Fortunately, it seems like some of these issues are clearing up as Valve shared a blog post with the good news that Steam Deck production is ramping up. With this, Valve notes being able to “produce more Decks faster than ever before.”

Hello! We're excited to announce that we're going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue. Many of the supply chain shortfalls that affect Steam Deck are gradually clearing up, and we're continuing to ramp production, so we're able to produce more Decks faster than ever before.

Great news: Everyone who currently has a reservation can get their Steam Deck by the end of this year! We’ve cleared up supply chain issues, a bunch of folks got moved up to Q3, and all other reservations are now in Q4.



In addition to the good news production wise, Valve also shared information about updated reservation windows, with many customers in the “Q4 or later” window being bumped up to a “Q3 (July-September” window. Meanwhile, new reservations for Steam Deck will occupy the Q4 window (October-December).

As of today we've updated the reservation windows, and everyone who's currently in the reservation queue will get their Steam Deck email this year. Many customers who were in the "Q4 or later" window have been bumped up to "Q3 (July-September)" window.



And everyone else is now solidly in the "Q4 (October-December)" window. As of this moment, new reservations will be in the Q4 bucket, but if these queues fill up it will flip over into the following quarter. To see your reservation window, visit this site while logged in.

It’s certainly good news to hear that Valve is able to produce more Steam Decks, and get them into the hands of customers quicker than previously estimated. Of course, we’re eager to hear your thoughts on the matter. Are you waiting for a Steam Deck? Are you happy to hear that Valve is ramping up production? Let us know in Chatty!

