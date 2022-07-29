Steam reveals June's top 20 game releases
Among the top titles are fun romps like TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, The Quarry, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Chivalry 2, and more.
June was a busy month in the world of video games, especially on Steam as a wealth of exciting titles were released to the platform. If you’re curious about which games made it to the “Top 20” list, that information was recently shared in a Steam blog post. Not only are the “Top 20” games shared but also the Top 5 DLC releases and Top 5 free-to-play games as well.
The blog post also mentions a number of multiplayer titles that made it to the Top 20 list such as Chivalry 2 and the Capcom Fighting Collection, among others.
While the list isn’t sorted in any particular order, all 20 are available to look over and include the following titles:
- Raft
- Frozenheim
- 20 Minutes Till Dawn
- F1® 22
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Chivalry 2
- Capcom Fighting Collection
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- HoneySelect2Libido DX
- Sonic Origins
- The Guild 3
- The Cycle: Frontier
- DNF Duel
- Trip In Another World
- The Quarry
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Neon White
As far as DLC goes, the top 5 DLC downloads of June 2022 were as follows:
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
- Dead by Daylight - Roots of Dread Chapter
To look over the complete list of top games on Steam for June 2022, be sure to check out the full blog post and overview on Steam.
After looking at the lineup, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Are any of your favorites on the list? Is there anything you thought would be on the list that you’re surprised isn’t there? Let us know in Chatty!
