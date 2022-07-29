Steam reveals June's top 20 game releases Among the top titles are fun romps like TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, The Quarry, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Chivalry 2, and more.

June was a busy month in the world of video games, especially on Steam as a wealth of exciting titles were released to the platform. If you’re curious about which games made it to the “Top 20” list, that information was recently shared in a Steam blog post. Not only are the “Top 20” games shared but also the Top 5 DLC releases and Top 5 free-to-play games as well.

With appearances by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Cloud Strife, and others, many of June's Top Releases seemingly emerged from a '90s time machine. Some are remastered and reimagined versions of their decades-old counterparts, while others represent brand new entries in their respective universes.

The blog post also mentions a number of multiplayer titles that made it to the Top 20 list such as Chivalry 2 and the Capcom Fighting Collection, among others.

For players who thrive when working together, June's co-op choices are as exciting as they are varied: team up to survive a perilous aquatic voyage in Raft; enjoy the near endless combination of heroes, weapons, and magic in Tiny Tina's Wonderland; or work together to write your own unique summer camp horror story in The Quarry.



If your efforts to cooperate fall short, June also presents a variety of PvP options to help settle any conflict: battle your friends in the medieval fray with Chivalry 2; leave the warm-up lap behind with the latest Formula 1 offering F1® 22; or put your combos to the test with any one of ten classic fighters from the Capcom Fighting Collection.

While the list isn’t sorted in any particular order, all 20 are available to look over and include the following titles:

Raft

Frozenheim

20 Minutes Till Dawn

F1® 22

Starship Troopers: Terran Command

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Chivalry 2

Capcom Fighting Collection

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

HoneySelect2Libido DX

Sonic Origins

The Guild 3

The Cycle: Frontier

DNF Duel

Trip In Another World

The Quarry

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

AI: The Somnium Files

Neon White

As far as DLC goes, the top 5 DLC downloads of June 2022 were as follows:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion

Dead by Daylight - Roots of Dread Chapter

To look over the complete list of top games on Steam for June 2022, be sure to check out the full blog post and overview on Steam.

After looking at the lineup, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Are any of your favorites on the list? Is there anything you thought would be on the list that you’re surprised isn’t there? Let us know in Chatty!

