2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
Animal Well dev talks about inspiration and the game's name

Currently in development by a solo creator, Animal Well looks like an adorable, yet spooky, Metroidvania.
Sam Chandler
1

We here at Shacknews can’t get enough indie games. We adore what small teams are creating. Whether it’s hyper intense and action-packed or subdued and delightful, we need it in our lives. Animal Well is kind of a mash-up of a lot of genres. Though it might look relaxing, it’s actually a rich Metroidvania-like experience from Billy Basso, a one-man team. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Basso about his creation where we learned about the DOS-era inspiration and what, exactly, you play as in Animal Well.

Let’s solve that mystery right away. Billy Basso states that players don’t actually play as a bunny, but a “little yellow blob that’s been described as a lot of different things.” Basso says that the character has even been described as a “balloon with consciousness”. Basso notes that it’s merely the player avatar and the main focus is on the other creatures and animals players will discover.

And this is where we dive into the name of the game and the gameplay. Given that the game is full of animals, and the dark and dank environment evokes feelings of being underground, Basso opted for Animal Well. Players will be in for quite the experience as it sounds like the game is layered with a ton of secrets and oddities to discover.

In terms of when players can get their hands on Animal Well, Basso aims to be finished sometime next year. When it does release, look for it on Steam and PlayStation 5. For more developer interviews, check out the GamerHubTV YouTube channel.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

