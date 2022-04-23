Weekend Discussion - April 23, 2022

It's a beautiful day here in Chicago and a mighty fine time for a packed edition of Weekend Discussion!

In Case You Missed It...

It's Pax East weekend and our own Donovan Erskine and Morgan Shaver are playing awesome upcoming games and talking to incredible devs inside the venue.

The @devolverdigital booth at #PaxEast is quite the sight to behold! @Donimals_ got hands-on time with @cultofthelamb and the mysterious rouge-like has quickly moved up his most-anticipated list for 2022. 🐑



Read more: https://t.co/Gurw0xBobV pic.twitter.com/zBughNiRfE — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 22, 2022

Read more about Cult of the Lamb from Donovan's preview here.

There's been plenty of amazing content on the Shacknews Twitch channel, YouTube, and our this website this week.

We had a preview of the upcoming game Souldiers on this week's Indie-liciou stream and even got to speak to the devs about the process of bringing their first game as a studio to life. Take a look at the full stream interview featuring TJ Denzer and Dennnis White Jr. below.

Blake is insistant on more Big the Cat on TV screens and wanted to let the world know during the this week's edition of The Dump.

Evil Dead: The Game is coming soon and our own Greg Burke got to sit down with the devs to talk about the new game and the process of bring iconic characters to life as brutal and gruesomely as possible.

And Now...The Internet.

Silent Hill continues to trend every couple of weeks but the fans continue to be ignored.

Ah good I see Silent Hill is trending again. pic.twitter.com/HPB23laEBk — Nath (@headwaregames) April 22, 2022

I'm very confused.

Bloodborne Kart continues to look amazing.

And visceral boosts are in! Shoot an enemy racer while they are drifting or boosting to trigger the countered state, and then press square to boost into them and trigger the visceral! pic.twitter.com/qgxsnc1J3T — 🪄💫 Lilith.zip 📁🏳️‍⚧️ BLM ACAB (@b0tster) April 7, 2022

These look cool. We will see how the Hollywood project turns out.

These are so cool😎 pic.twitter.com/TvSySoL6o4 — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) April 1, 2022 Drinks with the girls and afternoon brunch with the bottomless mimosas are dangerous times fellas.

My wife went out with her friend for drinks tonight so I know what it is when I walk into the bedroom😅🫣 pic.twitter.com/qtpQcA78t4 — Elden Lord VCruzzin (@V_Cruzzin) April 17, 2022 In AriZona Tea we trust

come at us pic.twitter.com/VGAFPuaA6j — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) April 14, 2022

4/20 just passed and I'm trying to understand why they put this slime on Blastoise.

Happy 4/20 (Wednesday) here’s Katy Perry getting absolutely ROCKED by a level 11 slime box at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2010 pic.twitter.com/7Wm3odjGPg — Budd Anthony Gorman-Diaz (@buddanthonydiaz) April 20, 2022

Now this is a deep cut.

The source for the voice clip that plays when a Super Meter is filled in Street Fighter III: Third Strike comes from 1966's Batman series.



Or rather, a sample disc that got it from Batman, as TS is not the only game to use it. pic.twitter.com/w3dpRoYj8i — Fairly Frequent FG Facts (@fffightinfacts) April 22, 2022

Still a bop!

Mods asleep??? Zelda lovers of Twitter, you bop to this too, right?? pic.twitter.com/nGoLNiZkbK — Mayor Thickie🌻 (@AlexNorimaki) April 23, 2022

Weekend Vibes

RICO IS BACK. After pulling up at Doja Cat's set at Coachella, we get a quick track and vid from the rage machine.

That new Pusha T album is out and I have to say that when I play these tracks, I feel untouchable. Good music for a Street Fighter session!

I don't know how this Masego joint slipped under my radar but here's a solid jam to match the 70 degree weather we are getting out here in Chicago today!

I hope the rest of your Saturday is amazing and thanks for taking time to read this article. If you like what we do here at Shacknews, considering supporting us with a sub on Twitch or Mercury! Much love!