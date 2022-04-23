New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - April 23, 2022

Spring is here! And so is a brand new Weekend Discussion.
It's a beautiful day here in Chicago and a mighty fine time for a packed edition of Weekend Discussion!

In Case You Missed It...

It's Pax East weekend and our own Donovan Erskine and Morgan Shaver are playing awesome upcoming games and talking to incredible devs inside the venue. 

Read more about Cult of the Lamb from Donovan's preview here.

There's been plenty of amazing content on the Shacknews Twitch channel, YouTube, and our this website this week. 

We had a preview of the upcoming game Souldiers on this week's Indie-liciou stream and even got to speak to the devs about the process of bringing their first game as a studio to life. Take a look at the full stream interview featuring TJ Denzer and Dennnis White Jr. below. 

Blake is insistant on more Big the Cat on TV screens and wanted to let the world know during the this week's edition of The Dump.

Evil Dead: The Game is coming soon and our own Greg Burke got to sit down with the devs to talk about the new game and the process of bring iconic characters to life as brutal and gruesomely as possible.

And Now...The Internet.

Silent Hill continues to trend every couple of weeks but the fans continue to be ignored. 

I'm very confused.

Bloodborne Kart continues to look amazing. 

These look cool. We will see how the Hollywood project turns out. 

4/20 just passed and I'm trying to understand why they put this slime on Blastoise.

Now this is a deep cut.

Still a bop! 

Weekend Vibes

RICO IS BACK. After pulling up at Doja Cat's set at Coachella, we get a quick track and vid from the rage machine. 

That new Pusha T album is out and I have to say that when I play these tracks, I feel untouchable. Good music for a Street Fighter session! 

I don't know how this Masego joint slipped under my radar but here's a solid jam to match the 70 degree weather we are getting out here in Chicago today!

I hope the rest of your Saturday is amazing and thanks for taking time to read this article. If you like what we do here at Shacknews, considering supporting us with a sub on Twitch or Mercury! Much love!

