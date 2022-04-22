Splatoon 3 release date will make things messy in September 2022 Nintendo has locked in a release date for the next entry in the Splatoon series. Splatoon 3 is coming in mid-September.

It’s a good day to be a Splatoon fan. Nintendo has finally let everyone know when Splatoon 3 is coming. After some exciting reveals, cool modes, small glimpses of new paint weaponry, and oodles of style and music as always, we now know that Splatoon 3 is set to hit the Nintendo Switch in September 2022.

Nintendo announced the release date for Splatoon 3 via the Nintendo Twitter, as well as through a new trailer for the game showing off further features alongside the game’s launch date. According to Nintendo, Splatoon 3 will release on the Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022. Alongside word of the release date, we also got to see a fresh look at a multiplayer match, showing off a gorgeous display of weaponry between a bow, charge rifle, and spider tank, just to name a few. Despite the new toys, it was also the same tried and true competition to fill more of the field with your team’s color than your opponent’s can with their color.

Splatoon 3 has been one of the most exciting Nintendo first-party prospects of 2022. Ever since its first reveal at the Nintendo Direct in February 2021, the game has continued to excite fans and prospective new players alike. It features a huge variety of customization for players’ characters, a robust-looking multiplayer as always, and some solid-looking PVE modes that pit the Inklings up against the Salmonids once again. Up to this point, Splatoon 3 has looked like its bringing all the good things of the first two games back to the table and improving on them well.

With a release date finally known for Splatoon 3, there’s sure to be more reveals leading up to the game’s launch. Stay tuned for more Splatoon 3 updates and details as they become available.