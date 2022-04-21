Borderlands 3 crossplay will expand to include PlayStation soon Previously unavailable on Sony consoles, crossplay with PC or Xbox players will soon be possible for PlayStation Vault Hunters.

The Gearbox Panel at PAX East today has been a celebration of all things related to the Texas-based studio. Unsurprisingly, the Borderlands franchise had a big presence during the show and the team at Gearbox had some big announcements. One of those reveals confirmed that Borderlands 3 would soon have its crossplay support expanded to include consoles from the PlayStation ecosystem.

While Borderlands 3 did not launch with crossplay functionality, the team at Gearbox worked after release to ensure more fans could play across hardware ecosystem divides. The PC version of Borderlands 3 was originally launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive but arrived many months later on Steam. The Steam version of the game was the first to support crossplay (via SHiFT matchmaking) when it allowed users of the rival PC platforms to matchmake and play online.

A little over a year after Borderlands 3 launched on Steam, a new update arrived for the game that expanded crossplay capabilities even further. As of June 2021, Borderlands 3 could facilitate crossplay between owners on PC, Google Stadia, MacOS, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. This update greatly expanded the potential player pool for the game, though PlayStation console owners were still blocked off from the crossplay party.

With today’s announcement at the Gearbox PAX East presentation, PlayStation Vault Hunters have reason to celebrate.