Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom explores a July release date Gearbox Publishing's next endeavor involves a young girl journeying across a mysterious mansion.

Normally when one sees a haunted mansion, the first instinct isn't to walk right in. However, when the forces of darkness have taken your family hostage, there's no other choice. Gearbox Publishing has teamed up with developer Under the Stairs for a uniquely stylized roguelike that follows a young girl through a haunted mansion. This is the tale of Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom.

First revealed on Thursday at PAX East, Eyes in the Dark is a stylized black-and-white 2D roguelike adventure that sees players take on the role of Victoria Bloom. Her grandfather is being held captive by the darkness that has overwhelmed Bloom Manor. To save him, Victoria must brave the pitch black interior of the mansion and use her flashlight to ward off the demonic foes that seek to do her in. Of course, the mansion has some tricks of its own. The layout of Bloom Manor will change for every playthrough, requiring players to adjust their strategies and make sure they upgrade their character in-between runs.

While Victoria will mainly fight with her flashlight and slingshot, expect to find more advanced weaponry over the course of every run. That includes unorthodox items like the Shotgun Bulb or something simpler, like matches that ignite enemies. Players can then tailor the game's difficulty however they'd like. As they explore new areas, they can either amp up the run's difficulty or they can increase their own power in an effort to get farther into the manor.

It won't be long before Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom is in the public's hands. Gearbox Publishing will look to have it ready for release on July 14. It will release exclusively on PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for $14.99 USD. Interested parties can learn more about the game over on the Eyes in the Dark website.