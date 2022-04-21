Pound 2022 dates, times, schedule, brackets, prize pool & stream Here's everything you need to know about 'The original Super Smash Major' set to take place this weekend.

Following an exciting GENESIS 8 event last weekend, the Super Smash Bros. competitive year continues with Pound 2022. Hailed as "The original Super Smash Major," Pound comes to you live on-site from Laurel, MD, where the top players across Melee and Ultimate will compete for supremacy. Shacknews is here with all of the details that you need to know heading into this weekend.

Pound 2022 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream

Pound 2022 will begin on Friday, April 22 and will continue until Sunday, April 24. Over that three-day stretch, competitors will face off in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee.

Here is the full schedule for all three days of competition (all times shown are ET).

Where to watch Pound 2022

Pound 2022 will be streamed across multiple Twitch channels. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can be seen on VGBootCamp and VGBootCamp3. Super Smash Bros. Melee can be seen on VGBootCamp2.

Notable matches can be viewed on demand via the VGBootCamp YouTube channel.

Pound 2022 competitors

The best of the best across all of Smash esports are coming to Laurel for Pound 2022. Here is a partial list of confirmed attendees as well as the games they’re competing in.

Leonardo “MkLeo” Lopez (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Squad Strike)

Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma (Ultimate Singles, Melee Singles)

William “Leffen” Hjelte (Melee Singles)

Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Squad Strike)

Joseph "Mang0" Marquez (Melee Singles)

Justin "Wizzrobe" Hallet (Melee Singles, Melee Teams)

Zain Naghmi (Melee Singles, Melee Teams)

Samuel "Dabuz" Buzby (Ultimate Singles, Ultimate Squad Strike)

That’s just a few of the names found on the Pound 2022 attendee list.

Prize pool

The final prize pool for Pound 2022 has not yet been finalized at the time of this writing, a post to Liquipedia provides an estimated prize pool for each main tournament.

Singles

Super Smash Bros. Melee: $4,230

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $6,435

Doubles

Super Smash Bros. Melee: $1,050

It should also be noted that Pound 2022 is a Platinum event on the Smash World Tour. This means results will count towards the circuit finals, where top players across both Melee and Ultimate will compete for a share of a massive $250,000 USD prize pool.

That’s everything you need to know about Pound 2022. Follow our esports page for the latest on competitive gaming. Plus, be sure to check out our 2022 esports calendar for everything happening in the world of electronic sports.