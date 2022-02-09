Esports tournament schedule for 2022 This regularly-updated resource will be your destination for where to watch the latest esports tournaments.

Competitive gaming is a year-round affair and keeping track of it all can be difficult. We have some trouble with it ourselves here at Shacknews, but at the very least, maybe we can make things a little bit easier. Here's a calendar of 2022 esports events that we'll endeavor to keep up to date. Keep refreshing this page regularly to get the latest look at what's coming up in the world of electronic sports.

Last updated on February 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

2022 Esports Calendar January February March April May June July August September October November December

January 2022 Esports Calendar

RLCS Winter Split Regional 1 - January 6-7, 14

Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Qualifier - January 8-9

League of Legends Spring Split (LCS/LEC/LCK/LPL) - Every Wednesday-Sunday, starting January 14 (Full schedule)

Apex Legends Global Series Split 1 Playoffs - January 15-23

RLCS Winter Split Regional 2 - Januaryu 20-21, 27-28

Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic - January 21-23

Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier #1 - January 27-30

Ludwig Ahgren Championship Series 4 (Melee) - January 29-30

Return to the table of contents.

February 2022 Esports Calendar

League of Legends Spring Split (LCS/LEC/LCK/LPL) - Every Wednesday-Sunday

Call of Duty League Major 1 Qualifiers - Every Friday-Sunday, from February 4-20 (Full schedule)

RLCS Winter Split Regional 2 - February 4

Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier #2 - February 3-6

Rainbow Six Invitational 2022 - February 8-20

RLCS Winter Split Regional 3 - February 10-11, 28, 25

Dota Pro Circuit Tour 1 Regional Finals (SA/WEU/SEA) - February 11-13

DreamHack Anaheim - February 11-13

Valorant Challengers Stage 1 Main Event - Every Friday-Sunday, from February 11-March 13

Gears Winter Major Open Qualifier - February 12

IEM Katowice 2022 - February 17-27

Dota Pro Circuit Tour 1 Regional Finals (NA/CN/EEU) - February 18-20

Gears Winter Major - February 18-20

Glitch: Infinite (Melee, Ultimate) - February 18-20

Hearthstone Masters Tour 2022 One - February 18-20

Fortnite Champion Series Chapter 3, Season 1 Semi-Finals - February 24-27

Brawlhalla OMEN Oasis Championship Europe - February 26

Brawlhalla OMEN Oasis Championship North America - February 27

Return to the table of contents.

March 2022 Esports Calendar

League of Legends Spring Split (LCS/LEC/LCK/LPL) - Every Thursday-Sunday

Call of Duty League Major 1 Tournament - March 3-6

Smash Ultimate Summit 4 - March 3-6

Halo Championship Series Online Supers (ANZ + MX) - March 4-6

Fortnite Champion Series Chapter 3, Season 1 Finals - March 5-6

Call of Duty League Major 2 Qualifiers - Every Friday-Sunday, from March 11-27 (Full schedule)

Valorant Challengers Stage 1 Playoffs - March 17-27

Hearthstone Masters Tour Two - March 18-20

Halo Championship Series Online Supers (EU) - March 25-27

Call of Duty League Major 2 Tournament - March 31-April 3

Return to the table of contents.

April 2022 Esports Calendar

Genesis 8 (Melee, Ultimate) - April 15-17

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2022 (CS:GO) - April 20-24

Halo Championship Series Major #2 - April 29-May 1

Return to the table of contents.

May 2022 Esports Calendar

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 (CS:GO) - May 9-22

Call of Duty League Major 3 Qualifiers - Every Friday-Sunday, from May 13-29 (Full schedule)

IEM Dallas 2022 - May 31-June 5

Return to the table of contents.

June 2022 Esports Calendar

Call of Duty League Major 3 Tournament - June 2-5

BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 (CS:GO) - June 14-19

CEO Fighting Game Championships - June 24-26

Return to the table of contents.

July 2022 Esports Calendar

Call of Duty League Major 4 Qualifiers - Every Friday-Sunday, from July 1-17 (Full schedule)

Halo Championship Series Regional (EU) - July 1-3

IEM Cologne 2022 - July 5-17

Call of Duty League Major 4 Tournament - July 21-24

Halo Championship Series Regional (MX) - July 22-24

Return to the table of contents.

August 2022 Esports Calendar

Halo Championship Series Online Super (NA) - August 5-7

Return to the table of contents.

September 2022 Esports Calendar

Halo Championship Series Regional (Melbourne) - September 2-4

Halo Championshhip Series Major #3 - September 23-25

Return to the table of contents.

October 2022 Esports Calendar

Halo World Championship 2022 - October 20-23

Return to the table of contents.

November 2022 Esports Calendar

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 (CS:GO) - November 22-27

Return to the table of contents.

December 2022 Esports Calendar

IEM China 2022 - December 6-11

BLAST Premier World Final 2022 (CS:GO) - December 14-18

Return to the table of contents.

Many more major competitive gaming circuits are expected to pop up throughout the year. We'll look to keep this guide updated on a regular basis as new esports tournaments are revealed. Be sure to keep this post bookmarked and refresh yourself on our esports calendar for 2022.