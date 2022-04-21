Hyper Light Breaker is the next adventure from Heart Machine The creators of Hyper Light Drifter are back with an all-new adventure coming in 2023.

During the Gearbox presentation today at PAX-East the publisher took the opportunity to show off one of its newest titles. Hyper Light Drifter will be coming to Steam Early Access in Q2 2023. It is the next big project from Heart Machine, developers of the acclaimed Hyper Light Drifter.

This story is developing…