Hyper Light Breaker is the next adventure from Heart Machine

The creators of Hyper Light Drifter are back with an all-new adventure coming in 2023.

Chris Jarrard
During the Gearbox presentation today at PAX-East the publisher took the opportunity to show off one of its newest titles. Hyper Light Drifter will be coming to Steam Early Access in Q2 2023. It is the next big project from Heart Machine, developers of the acclaimed Hyper Light Drifter.

This story is developing…

Contributing Tech Editor
Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

