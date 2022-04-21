Halo Infinite Season 2 preview reveals new modes including Last Spartan Standing King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing are among the new modes coming to Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves.

It would seem like Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves is really trying to drive that name home with some of the modes coming to multiplayer. Coming up in the latest season, players will be able to partake in new modes such as Land Grab, King of the Hill, and Last Spartan Standing, the last of which plays sort of like a battle royale last-player-standing mode.

The developers at 343 Industries shared new details on Halo Infinite Season 2’s upcoming new modes via a blog and trailer posted on April 21, 2022. According to the details shared, players will be able to check out new modes King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing when the new season launches on May 3, 2022.

The Halo Infinite devs shared further information on the new modes via a blog post discussing Season 2:

King of the Hill



You know how the game is played, but there’s a little bit of a twist to this one. A neutral hill spawns on the map and two teams battle it out to control the hill and earn points. When a player enters the hill uncontested, it is captured and begins earning 1 point per second into a capture bar. When a team’s capture bar is full, they score 1 point and a new hill spawns somewhere else on the map.



Land Grab



At the start of the match, there are 3 neutral zones around the map. When a player captures a zone, it is locked and gives their team 1 point. When all zones are captured, there is an intermission before 3 new neutral zones spawn. The first team to score 11 points wins.



Last Spartan Standing



Last Spartan Standing is based around the Lone Wolves theme of Season 2.



In this free-for-all experience, 12 players spawn on Big Team Battle maps with a confined loadout and 5 respawns. Once a player runs out of respawns and can no longer participate, they can either spectate or leave the match without penalty.



If a player gets a kill in the match, they can upgrade to a different weapon—something players of “Escalation Slayer” will no doubt be familiar with. The match ends when there is just one Spartan left standing.

Halo Infinite Season 2's Last Spartan Standing will feature a number of battle royale elements, including a shrinking zone of battle.

Those who have been looking for a proper battle royale mode in Halo Infinite may enjoy Last Spartan Standing. At the very least, it looks like the closest we’ll get to seeing a battle royale mode in Halo Infinite for the time being.

With the start date of Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves set for May 2022, it looks like we can look forward to a lot of new ways to play in multiplayer. Stay tuned for new details and updates leading up to the new season as they become available.