Halo Infinite Season 2 preview reveals new modes including Last Spartan Standing

It would seem like Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves is really trying to drive that name home with some of the modes coming to multiplayer. Coming up in the latest season, players will be able to partake in new modes such as Land Grab, King of the Hill, and Last Spartan Standing, the last of which plays sort of like a battle royale last-player-standing mode.
The developers at 343 Industries shared new details on Halo Infinite Season 2’s upcoming new modes via a blog and trailer posted on April 21, 2022. According to the details shared, players will be able to check out new modes King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing when the new season launches on May 3, 2022.
The Halo Infinite devs shared further information on the new modes via a blog post discussing Season 2:
Those who have been looking for a proper battle royale mode in Halo Infinite may enjoy Last Spartan Standing. At the very least, it looks like the closest we’ll get to seeing a battle royale mode in Halo Infinite for the time being.
With the start date of Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves set for May 2022, it looks like we can look forward to a lot of new ways to play in multiplayer. Stay tuned for new details and updates leading up to the new season as they become available.
