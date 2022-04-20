Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to produce It Takes Two movie for Amazon Prime The It Takes Two movie lands at Amazon Prime with The Rock as a producer.

With how successful Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two was last year, it wasn’t long before we heard that both a film and TV adaptation were on the way. Now, the film project is moving along, as we’ve learned that the It Takes Two movie will go to Amazon Prime. What’s more, superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will serve as a producer on the film.

A new report from Variety revealed the latest details about the It Takes Two film. Amazon Studios will be the home of the It Takes Two movie adaptation, and the project is currently of high priority for the company. It’s unclear if Amazon will aim for a theatrical release, or if it will air the movie exclusively on Prime Video.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s involvement is arguably the most interesting detail to come out of the report. Wayne is currently attached as a producer on the project, but it’s possible that he could end up joining the cast as well. Rock lending his voice to the film would continue the trend of Hollywood’s biggest stars getting in on the video game adaptation train.

In addition to The Rock, Hazelight Studios’ Josef Fares will serve as a producer on the film. Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who wrote the pair of Sonic the Hedgehog films for Paramount will also produce the It Takes Two movie.

The It Takes Two film will follow the story of the game, which saw soon-to-be divorcees Cody and May transformed into wooden dolls owned by their daughter. The two must work together to navigate danger and return to their human forms.

It Takes Two was celebrated at 2021 The Game Awards, taking home the highest honor of Game of the Year. It wasn’t long after that we learned of film and TV adaptations being in the works. We’ll keep an eye out for the latest details on the It Takes Two movie right here on Shacknews.