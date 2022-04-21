Baldur's Gate 3 officially gets 2023 release window in Journey So Far trailer Much has been added to Baldur's Gate 3 in its early access journey, but Larian Studios confirmed the game's Version 1.0 isn't coming till next year.

Larian Studios has been hard at work on getting Baldur’s Gate 3 ready for fans across the world, and it looks like its journey in early access will continue for another year. Larian just released a new Journey So Far trailer looking back at what has been added to the game in early access so far, and it ended on the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3’s full release won’t arrive until 2023.

This detail was announced in the recent Baldur’s Gate 3 Journey So Far trailer that launched during a D&D Direct gaming showcase on April 21, 2022. According to leads on the project, Baldur’s Gate 3 will continue on in early access throughout 2022 and into 2023. The Version 1.0 release will come next year. This coincides with off-the-cuff suggestions from Larian Studios founder and Baldur’s Gate 3 creative director Swen Vincke, who previously said in an unofficial capacity that he didn’t expect the game would launch in 2022. The Journey So Far trailer confirms with certainty that the game won’t see a 2022 full release.

The fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 will miss a 2022 release may be disappointing to some, but it is also easily one of the most ambitious Larian Studios RPGs yet. The team has poured a great depth of variety into the gameplay and adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3, making verticality a huge thing in the game alongside a very interesting Mindflayer-centered main quest. Infected with a Mindflayer parasite, players must fight back against the influence of the terrifying eldritch creatures or risk losing their very selves in the process.

Larian Studios may not be launching Baldur's Gate 3 in 2022, but it promises that plenty more is on the way even as the game is in early access through 2023.

Larian has also added new classes like the Druid, Twitch support to let audiences help in dialogue decisions, and more. Even in early access, we were highly impressed with what Baldur’s Gate 3 had for us when we tried it in 2020. It may have been pushed back to 2023, but it still looks like the game is shaping up strong, and we’ll continue to enjoy what comes next as the game pushes through early access to its Version 1.0 release. Stay tuned for more reveals and updates on the game, including a concrete launch date, here at Shacknews.