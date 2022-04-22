Evening Reading - April 22, 2022

Hey, everyone! I took another week off last Friday, this time to go participate in Extra Life United and raise money for the children's hospitals of America. I am back again, so let's get back to the news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

The latest Path of Exile expansion is on its way! We'll learn more about it in a few weeks and you can bet that Shacknews will endeavor to learn more about it, as well.

Out of the Park Baseball 23 is available now!!!https://t.co/FugAwlJl3B

Steam: https://t.co/8S7zxx5iTK

Epic Games Store: https://t.co/kjDlZqY8tT pic.twitter.com/ZUej0RD8J1 — Out of the Park Baseball (@ootpbaseball) April 22, 2022

If you want a different kind of baseball experience, the latest Out of the Park Baseball is now available on PC!

We got a kick out of Rawmen when we first saw it at last year's E3. Now get ready for the beta! It's coming this summer!

In this month's #HaloInfinite update we're discussing the team's priorities and sharing an initial look what you can expect throughout the remainder of this year – including new details on Campaign Co-Op and Forge.



🗺: https://t.co/UdRuH8jstc pic.twitter.com/QXorspnoRC — Halo (@Halo) April 22, 2022

Take a closer look at what's coming to Halo Infinite for Season 2.

It's been a minute since we've heard anything from Company of Heroes 3. Here's a new dev diary talking about the game's art style.

Lastly, Stellaris is getting a new expansion. Check out the release date for the upcoming Overlord.

The Loop Daddy process

Watch Marc Rebillet (our own lookitzpancakes on Chatty) take everyone through the making of his next album.

OH NO!

RUN, KOOL-AID MAN!

Watch your step

When you step on lego pic.twitter.com/MPF9uWyr6O — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) April 22, 2022

We all have phones. Really, if you're not carrying your phone around and using the flashlight function, you're kinda asking for it.

Elden Ring: Week 9

Alright, this feature has had a good run, but it's just about time to retire it. Let's go out on a high note.

M-M-M-MULTI-KILL!

why do none of the bosses in Elden Ring want to fight me pic.twitter.com/V1AHuESivb — Harry Book (@harrybookTV) April 22, 2022

"FIGHT ME, DAMMIT!"

Elevator is out of order.

Jebaited.

We retire this feature the way we came in.

Take us home, Max!

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we check out the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Randomizer, because randomizers rule! Even nuttier is that everything is flipped around and inverted!

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

I feel like you probably shouldn't try this at home.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

For the Steelers fans out there, let's spotlight Dr. Britt Baker DMD from this week's AEW Dynamite.

Tonight in video game music

For tonight, let's travel back to Final Fantasy IX for this collaborative mix of the Marsh of the Qu Tribe track.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this fourth weekend of April. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!