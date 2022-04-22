Dying Light 2 passed 5 million sales by the end of February Despite a bit of a stumble out of the gate, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is still attracting quite a few players to decide the fate of its city.

Techland launched Dying Light 2 back at the beginning of February 2022, and the game wasn’t exactly ironclad, but it did have enough anticipation behind it to capture the attention of players around the world. Techland recently reveals some numbers for Dying Light 2, claiming the game sold around 5 million copies worldwide by the end of February 2022 when the game first launched.

Techland shared this number in a recent press release speaking to the game’s accolades, along with a trailer to go with it, on April 22, 2022. Techland takes a bit of a victory lap in this one, sharing the good words various critics and scores outlets have had for the game, as well as another glimpse at its narrative beats as the Pilgrim Aiden tries to survive the chaos, factions, and creatures of the city by any means necessary.

Dying Light 2 came out on February 4, 2022, presenting one or multiplayer players with a vast urban setting to explore. Techland’s CEO Paweł Marchewka was happy to see how the game performed out of the gate with fans.

“The success of the Dying Light franchise is a great example of the unforgettable experiences we create for our players,” Marchewka shared in the press release.

We were slightly lukewarm in our Shacknews review of Dying Light 2. The game has plenty to offer in its choice-driven narrative and sprawling city, but a multitude of clashing gameplay elements left us fighting for control of the game at times. Nonetheless, we did enjoy co-op and the interesting story as it pulls players along throughout the game.

It would seem that Dying Light 2 got the start it needs with Techland. And with each patch, multitudes of bugs are being squashed in the game to make it a better experience. Stay tuned to our coverage for the latest details on Dying Light 2 as they become available.