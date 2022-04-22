Two Point Campus puts Wizardry on the curriculum in latest reveal Sega and Two Point Studios are bringing magic to the halls of Two Point Campus with a new curriculum and campus theme reveal.

Magic in school? Who would have thought of such a preposterous idea? Okay, we know Harry Potter is a big deal, but there’s a new campus about to open up across from Hogwarts and it could be managed by… you! Two Point Campus is Two Point Studios' upcoming higher-learning management sim and the studio just revealed another set of classes for the game: Wizardry!

Two Point Studios and Sega shared the Wizardry curriculum for Two Point Campus in a new video on April 22, 2022. This latest addition of classes will allow you to give your students a path to learning the magic arts… maybe even some of the forbidden ones. Either way, the new curriculum comes complete with a new campus theme and decorations, allowing you to add plenty of mysticism to the halls and classrooms where your students will practice their occult arts. You can see all of the wizarding fun of Two Point Campus in the video below.

We’ve been quite excited for Two Point Campus. Two Point Hospital before it was already a fantastic time, allowing players to operate their medical facility with some rather humorous experiences along the way. Two Point Campus promises to be just as much fun, if not a little bit more zany considering the opportunities for hi-jinks that come with a college setting. We got to try an early build of the game and came away feeling like we were in for a good time, even if the students had a bit of a problem with their bowels.

Either way, maybe they can magic their excrement away in their robes with the new Wizardry curriculum coming to Two Point Campus. The game is currently slated to arrive in August 2022, so be sure to get your class schedule cleared on the 2022 video game calendar and prepare for the most magical of higher learning experiences.