Satisfactory announces Update 6 & new dev phase leading to 1.0 release Coffee Stain Publishing has a big new update coming to Satisfactory, and it's all winding down to an early access exit.

Satisfactory has been in Early Access for some time, but Coffee Stain Publishing continues to bring solid content updates to the game that make it well worth a build sim fan’s time. That said, Coffee Stain just announced an update that addresses both new content and the move towards 1.0. Satisfactory Update 6 is set to bring all sorts of good new things to the game, but it’s also the start of a new dev cycle plan that should helpfully allow the team to wind Satisfactory’s Early Access phase down and get to a Version 1.0 launch. Update 6 and the new cycle will launch in June 2022.

Coffee Stain Publishing announced the details of Satisfactory Update 6 in a dev blog on the game’s Steam page, as well as in a dev diary on the studio’s YouTube channel on April 22, 2022. In it, the team both announces the details of Update 6, as well as the changes to the update process going forward. In Update 6, players can look forward to a revamp of the Swamp biome, as well as a completely new biome with The Spire Coast. Moreover, creatures have been improved and added to the game, as well as gear that provides new ways to engage in combat and traverse your factory.

As far as new updates go, it sounds like Coffee Stain wants to finally narrow down to what it feels would make Satisfactory into a Version 1.0 build

It feels like we’re running a marathon in between updates. What we’d rather like to be doing is looking at what we need to do in general to finish the game and takeing the time necessary to do so. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do. It’s been very exciting for us to make the updates we’ve made up until this point and package them in the way that we’ve done, but we’ve sort of realized that if we’re to reach 1.0 we can’t really follow the same release cycle.

And so it seems Coffee Stain is figuring out exactly what it needs to streamline its processes and wind down to an Early Access exit for Satisfactory. First thing’s first, though. Satisfactory Update 6 is coming in June 2022. As we await the new update and a 1.0 launch, stay tuned for further Satisfactory updates and details as they become available over the next couple of months.