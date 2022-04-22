New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 22: PlayStation Spring Sale continues

The titles may be different, but the PlayStation Spring Sale is continuing on for another week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

After taking a week off to help raise money for sick children through Extra Life United, the Weekend Console Download Deals have returned. If you're a PlayStation owner, you've missed nothing! The Spring Sale is still going strong! If you're looking for the best of PlayStation first and third-party titles, you still have time to get a great discount on those. Just be advised that the Spring Sale titles have rotated and now feature games like WWE 2K22, Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more, so check out the latest hotness.

Weekend Console Download Deals

Meanwhile, Xbox has started up a new publisher sale, while Nintendo is offering up Dragon Quest Builders 2 and the best of Bethesda!

Enjoy the console deals! Stay tuned, because we'll be back with the PC deals in just a little bit.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

