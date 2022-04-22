Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 22: PlayStation Spring Sale continues

After taking a week off to help raise money for sick children through Extra Life United, the Weekend Console Download Deals have returned. If you're a PlayStation owner, you've missed nothing! The Spring Sale is still going strong! If you're looking for the best of PlayStation first and third-party titles, you still have time to get a great discount on those. Just be advised that the Spring Sale titles have rotated and now feature games like WWE 2K22, Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more, so check out the latest hotness.
Meanwhile, Xbox has started up a new publisher sale, while Nintendo is offering up Dragon Quest Builders 2 and the best of Bethesda!
Enjoy the console deals! Stay tuned, because we'll be back with the PC deals in just a little bit.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Another Sight - FREE!
- Hue - FREE!
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- SnowRunner Premium Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto Online [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.49 (35% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Sale.
- Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The TellTale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hello Neighbor - $7.49 (75% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Un-Halloween Horror Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Babylon's Fall [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [PS5] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $27.99 (30% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $5.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Slay the Spire - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Spring Sale
- DOOM - $19.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Slayers Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Doom (1993) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 3 - $2.49 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jackbox Games Spring Deals Sale
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Fibbage XL - $4.99 (50% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $19.79 (34% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Forgotten City Cloud Version - $23.99 (20% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $13.99 (30% off)
- Mighty Goose - $9.99 (50% off)
- Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition - $7.99 (20% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $27.99 (60% off)
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 22: PlayStation Spring Sale continues