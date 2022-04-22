Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 22: Steam Earth Appreciation Sale

Celebrate Earth Day with games that will remind you to be more conscious of the giant rock you currently live on. The way things are headed, the rock may not last many more generations, so appreciate it while you have it. Steam has kicked off its Earth Appreciation Sale and that includes deals on nature-focused games like The Long Dark, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, and Everything. The Humble Store also has an Earth Day promotion going right now, celebrating environmentally-focused games like No Man's Sky, Astroneer, and Anno 1800.

Elsewhere, if you're looking for your first opportunity to pick up LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at a lower price, you're going to want to look at Green Man Gaming. They have the full collection for 20 percent off its regular price. Blizzard is celebrating its World of Warcraft expansion reveal by offering the full Shadowlands collection for half off. GOG.com has a surprising amount of fighting games on sale. Lastly, if you're looking to expand your Ubisoft experience, the Ubisoft Store has a series of add-ons for less than full price.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans, Monster Sanctuary, Killsquad, Rogue Heroes, Suzerain, Chicken Police: Paint it RED, and Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Townscaper. Pay at least $7 to also receive El Hijo: A Wild West Tale and Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Pay $13 or more to also receive A Juggler's Tale, TOEM: A Photo Adventure, Space Crew Legendary Edition, and Rubber Bandits. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Vanishing Realms. Pay $10 or more to also receive Propagation VR Co-op DLC, Down the Rabbit Hole, Traffic James, and PowerBeats VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ragnarock, Pistol Whip, and Vacation Simulator. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Or pay $1 for X: Beyond the Frontier, X: Tension, and X2: The Threat. Pay more the average $15.94 to get X Rebirth: The Teladi Outpost, X Rebirth, X3: Albion Prelude, and X3: Terran Conflict. Pay $18 or more to also receive X4: Split Vendetta and X4: Foundations. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Dungeon Defenders. Pay more than the average $13.06 to get a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 500 Gems + Stutter Shades Flair and the Dungeon Defenders Ultimate Collection DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. Pay $25 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs + Dragon Captains and Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue. DRMs vary.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.