Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 22: Steam Earth Appreciation Sale

Celebrate Earth Day with games that will remind you to be more conscious of the giant rock you currently live on. The way things are headed, the rock may not last many more generations, so appreciate it while you have it. Steam has kicked off its Earth Appreciation Sale and that includes deals on nature-focused games like The Long Dark, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, and Everything. The Humble Store also has an Earth Day promotion going right now, celebrating environmentally-focused games like No Man's Sky, Astroneer, and Anno 1800.
Elsewhere, if you're looking for your first opportunity to pick up LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at a lower price, you're going to want to look at Green Man Gaming. They have the full collection for 20 percent off its regular price. Blizzard is celebrating its World of Warcraft expansion reveal by offering the full Shadowlands collection for half off. GOG.com has a surprising amount of fighting games on sale. Lastly, if you're looking to expand your Ubisoft experience, the Ubisoft Store has a series of add-ons for less than full price.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Amnesia: Rebirth - FREE until 4/28
- Riverbond - FREE until 4/28
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.29 (81% off)
Gamebillet
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.96 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $42.98 (57% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.29 (34% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.98 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $17.80 (29% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $7.12 (53% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.89 (79% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $21.49 (57% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.34 (43% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $13.78 (45% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $11.69 (53% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.69 (53% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.24 (52% off)
Gamersgate
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $18.01 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $18.01 (70% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderland 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $49.05 (42% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.78 (41% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.85 (47% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
GamesPlanet
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $22.99 (23% off)
- Bethesda Easter Promo
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.20 (67% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the GamesPlanet Bethesda Easter Promo.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.99 (53% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $18.99 (68% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $21.50 (57% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.24 (90% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Postal 4: No Regerts - $31.99 (20% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $32.49 (35% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Democracy 4 - $20.24 (25% off)
- Superliminal - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky - $4.49 (70% off)
- Ashen - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ape Out - $4.49 (70% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The King of Fighters 14 Galaxy Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 4 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $24.90 (58% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.00 (57% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.92 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $16.60 (58% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $10.96 (73% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $14.62 (51% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.32 (83% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles [Steam] - $4.80 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans, Monster Sanctuary, Killsquad, Rogue Heroes, Suzerain, Chicken Police: Paint it RED, and Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Townscaper. Pay at least $7 to also receive El Hijo: A Wild West Tale and Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Pay $13 or more to also receive A Juggler's Tale, TOEM: A Photo Adventure, Space Crew Legendary Edition, and Rubber Bandits. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Vanishing Realms. Pay $10 or more to also receive Propagation VR Co-op DLC, Down the Rabbit Hole, Traffic James, and PowerBeats VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ragnarock, Pistol Whip, and Vacation Simulator. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
Or pay $1 for X: Beyond the Frontier, X: Tension, and X2: The Threat. Pay more the average $15.94 to get X Rebirth: The Teladi Outpost, X Rebirth, X3: Albion Prelude, and X3: Terran Conflict. Pay $18 or more to also receive X4: Split Vendetta and X4: Foundations. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Dungeon Defenders. Pay more than the average $13.06 to get a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 500 Gems + Stutter Shades Flair and the Dungeon Defenders Ultimate Collection DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. Pay $25 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs + Dragon Captains and Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue. DRMs vary.
- Earth Day Collection
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Imagine Earth [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 [Ubisoft] - $71.99 (40% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Atomicrops [Steam/Epic] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Earth Day Collection.
- Descenders [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
Origin
- Awesome April Sale
- GRID Legends - $32.99 (45% off)
- FIFA 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.99 (58% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $11.99 (80% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin EA Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft
- Additional Content Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - $29.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass - $25.99 (35% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Season 3 Pass - $12.99 (35% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Additional Content Sale.
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Postal 4: No Regerts - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $15.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Babylon's Fall - $41.99 (30% off)
- Earth Appreciation Week
- The Long Dark - $13.99 (60% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- Plague Inc. Evolved - $5.09 (66% off)
- Imagine Earth - $13.74 (45% off)
- Liberated - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shelter 3 - $4.49 (70% off)
- Mountain - $0.51 (48% off)
- Everything - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Earth Appreciation Week Sale.
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off) (FREE TO PLAY until 4/26 @ 7AM PT)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $32.99 (67% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- GreedFall - $13.99 (60% off)
- For the King - $5.99 (70% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.89 (67% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 22: Steam Earth Appreciation Sale