Evil Dead: The Game interview: Blending the licensed milkshake 'We tried to make everything as accurate to the movies and television show as possible,' says Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits.

One of the most exciting licensed games on the horizon is for 80s classic Evil Dead. The Evil Dead franchise will get its first game in almost two decades, but it took a lot to make this happen. For one thing, getting all the rights together was no easy task. Video Editor Greg Burke learned more about the subject after a discussion with the folks at Saber Interactive.

"We worked with Boss Team Games, as well, and they've definitely helped us with the license, to give them credit," Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits told Shacknews. "We tried to make everything as accurate to the movies and television show as possible, so it made it 'more easy' for the licensers to accept it. We had to get Kelly [Maxwell] approved and... the real actors had to approve their real characters in-game. So we tried to make it look as beautiful as possible. We threw all the references in. The actors know this world even better than [Narrative Director Craig Sherman] and they were very appreciative of the attention to detail that we did and that really helped us get four different companies to all agree."

The effort to capture Evil Dead in all of its glory was a multi-step effort. As Willits noted, part of that has been getting the actor likenesses, including Bruce Campbell and Ray Santiago. It also included capturing the musical essence, which meant locking up Army of Darkness composer Joseph LoDuca to work with Saber's music director Steve Molitz.

The Saber Interactive team also discusses the game's 4v1 survival component and how it differs from other similar games on the market. Evil Dead: The Game will release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 13 with cross-platform play supported.