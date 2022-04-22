New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation shares regional release dates for new PS Plus rollout

We now know exactly when PlayStation will begin rolling out its new tiered system for PlayStation Plus.
TJ Denzer
1

Ever since the end of March, PlayStation has been sharing a wealth of details about the revamp coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service. Set to arrive in June 2022, the new PS Plus will roll out as a tiered system that will offer players different benefits depending on their tier. Now we know exactly when the new service is arriving too. PlayStation has officially revealed the dates for its new PS Plus service rollout.

PlayStation shared the details of the new PS Plus release dates in a PlayStation Blog post on April 22, 2022. Where originally, we only knew that the new service was coming in June 2022, PlayStation has now dropped the exact dates for rollouts of the new PS Plus in various regions. They are as follows:

  • Asia markets (excluding Japan) – targeting May 23, 2022
  • Japan – targeting June 1, 2022
  • Americas – targeting June 13, 2022
  • Europe – targeting June 22, 2022

It’s worth noting that “targeting” means these dates are still subject to change and could shift before the actual launch occurs.

The new PlayStation Plus has been an interesting proposition since PlayStation dropped the full details on the new tier system of subscriptions back at the end of March 2022. Not only does the PS Plus Extra add additional access to around 400 PS4 and PS5 games, but the next step up (PS Plus Premium) adds a catalog of PS1, PS2, and PSP games in both streaming and downloadable options. Even then, if players just want things to stay the way they are, the normal PlayStation Plus subscription won’t change and players with active subscriptions will automatically roll over to the new system at the normal tier.

With the dates for the new rollout of PlayStation Plus now known, we won’t be waiting long to see if the new tiers are worth it. Stay tuned for further details as we get closer to the June 2022 release date.

