PlayStation Plus revamp adds new tiers and benefits this June The new PlayStation Plus will absorb PS Now and provide access to classic PlayStation titles.

Rumors had been swirling recently around a subscription service for PlayStation consoles that would compete with Xbox Game Pass. Now, Sony has officially unveiled those plans. Originally codenamed Spartacus, the service is a revamped version of PlayStation Plus that adds a series of new perks among three selectable tiers.

Sony shared details on the new PS Plus service in a post to the PlayStation Blog. The service will be available in three tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. The respective benefits for each tier are as follows:

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits:

Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

Price for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

United States: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe: €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly

United Kingdom: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

Japan: ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits:

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Price:

United States: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe: €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly

United Kingdom: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

Japan: ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits:

Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including:

PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Price:

United States: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

Europe: €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly

United Kingdom: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

Japan: ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

Sony lists Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Mortal Kombat 11 as some of the titles that will be available to PS Plus subscribers when the service relaunches in June. However, it doesn’t look like it will offer first-party titles on release day, one of the major features of competitor Xbox Game Pass.

When the revamped PS Plus arrives, PS Now will cease to exist. The service will be folded into PS Plus Premium, with existing subscribers being moved over to that tier.

PlayStation Plus relaunches in its new form in June 2022. As we monitor the service, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest additions and changes.