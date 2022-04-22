Twitter users will soon be able to receive USDC Stablecoin payments Content creators on Twitter will soon be able to receive compensation in the form of USDC Stablecoins thanks to Stripe.

In an effort to find more ways to bridge the gap between online content creators and the consumers who wish to pay them for their services, global payment processor Stripe has announced plans to begin offering payment options to Twitter creators in the form of USDC Stablecoins, a digital currency directly tied to the value of the U.S. dollar.

The folks at Stripe will be working in tandem with the Polygon blockchain platform to help facilitate these new payments. During the initial run of this program, payments will be limited to USDC Stablecoins native to Polygon’s network and through Polygon-compatible crypto wallets.

While Stripe will be directing these transactions through the Polygon network, USDC Stablecoins originate from Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. Stablecoin was created in an effort to have a digital currency that isn’t intrinsically tied to the mercurial values of open-traded cryptocurrencies. USDC Stablecoin has its value directly tied to the value of the U.S. dollar, the world’s most common reserve currency.

Stripe is not the first major payments processor to bring USDC Stablecoins into the fold. Just last year, Visa announced its intentions to offer transaction settlements in Stablecoin. While Stripe’s new foray into Stablecoin is limited to Twitter, for now, it is expected that these payment options will become available to other platforms as time moves forward.