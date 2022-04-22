New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter users will soon be able to receive USDC Stablecoin payments

Content creators on Twitter will soon be able to receive compensation in the form of USDC Stablecoins thanks to Stripe.
Chris Jarrard
Chris Jarrard
1

In an effort to find more ways to bridge the gap between online content creators and the consumers who wish to pay them for their services, global payment processor Stripe has announced plans to begin offering payment options to Twitter creators in the form of USDC Stablecoins, a digital currency directly tied to the value of the U.S. dollar.

The folks at Stripe will be working in tandem with the Polygon blockchain platform to help facilitate these new payments. During the initial run of this program, payments will be limited to USDC Stablecoins native to Polygon’s network and through Polygon-compatible crypto wallets.

While Stripe will be directing these transactions through the Polygon network, USDC Stablecoins originate from Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. Stablecoin was created in an effort to have a digital currency that isn’t intrinsically tied to the mercurial values of open-traded cryptocurrencies. USDC Stablecoin has its value directly tied to the value of the U.S. dollar, the world’s most common reserve currency.

Stripe is not the first major payments processor to bring USDC Stablecoins into the fold. Just last year, Visa announced its intentions to offer transaction settlements in Stablecoin. While Stripe’s new foray into Stablecoin is limited to Twitter, for now, it is expected that these payment options will become available to other platforms as time moves forward.

Contributing Tech Editor
Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola