Evening Reading - October 15, 2021

Greetings, once again! I am back on the Good Ship Shacknews for another round of Evening Reading and possibly some shuffleboard afterwards. We're wrapping up this week the best way we know how, even though... we're actually here tomorrow. We'll get into that a little later, but first!

A rotten start to the day

america runs on dunkin. this is bad. this is really fucking bad. pic.twitter.com/lq8iwpxFSL — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) October 15, 2021

Shut it all down, Clay!

Oh man, I have no idea what's going on

that is a bong on that table and this guy is blitzed out of their mind with these funky gyroids pic.twitter.com/tkhdjaFTkO — uzui tengen’s buff mice (@MsBooogie) October 15, 2021

Now that is a Happy Home Designer.

ISABELLE, NOOOOO!!!

He is inevitable

There's always next time, Waluigi.

Before Sora and Sephiroth meet again...

Sephiroth KH1 was pretty easy, but Sephiroth KH2 ended up being a Boss Rage. Critical mode, lv 1, mechanically blind run, died to every sword hit practically. Dead after 6 ish hrs. Bash your head against the wall kinda Boss Rage. Nowhere close to the 16 hour solo Fatalis tho. pic.twitter.com/TUFW70QWy1 — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) October 15, 2021

Ahem...

Who remembers this fight and who remembers staring slack-jawed at the screen when this happened? *raises hand*

Fuhgeddaboudit!

Gabagool to you, too, I guess.

PURR-fection

First look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle in #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/D3CjwmM86a — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2021

We'll probably see more of her at DC FanDome on Saturday, as well as the full trailer for The Batman. Shacknews will be watching DC FanDome, too, for all of the latest updates on the various DC games coming in the next year, so be sure to visit our site tomorrow!

Today in pets

Please take a look: pic.twitter.com/HnS6Gs2anj — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 15, 2021

Waiting for Dad to get home from work. pic.twitter.com/MKQ01JjmYZ — Aww! (@worldofaww) October 15, 2021

That last one looks like the most wholesome sequel to Untitled Goose Game ever.

It's Jackbox Night!

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out now! Grab the family, grab some friends, and go play a few rounds! I reviewed this earlier this week, so go check that out!

Checking on America's "It" couple

Megan Fox Worried Machine Gun Kelly Only With Her To Meet Transformers https://t.co/ZXDtG6V6dC pic.twitter.com/cJ7HP0n1x7 — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 14, 2021

I'll be honest, I haven't followed the day-to-day goings-on with this couple. And lord knows, I'm really not interested in doing so. Hell, this is what I mainly know Machine Gun Kelly for:

Heh heh heh... Kevin Owens is a Canadian treasure.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

This has been a weird week, because there hasn't been any AEW Dynamite for me to get excited about. No, the NHL has bumped it to Saturday. HOWEVAH, we do have this free, LIVE YouTube pre-show for tonight's AEW Rampage, featuring Bryan Danielson (the former Daniel Bryan) vs. everyone's favorite Murder Grampa from Japan, Minoru Suzuki!

Not everyday you get to see this, so enjoy it!

Tonight in video game music

After spending a few weeks with some good tracks from some "meh" games, let's go back to the classics. Here's an epic take on The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past's Hyrule Castle theme, featuring strong orchestral melodies and some powerful choir work. A wonderful mix that you should add to your regular rotation.

That is your Evening Reading to send you off into an exciting weekend. We're back here tomorrow to cover the big news from Minecraft Live and DC FanDome. Until then, we kindly ask that you to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury and support our humble site for as little as $1/month. Not only does it help keep the lights on, but it also ensures that everyone here on the Shacknews staff, including myself, can continue to bring you the best of video games every day.

What are your big plans for this Friday night? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.