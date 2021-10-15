Evening Reading - October 15, 2021

Greetings, once again! I am back on the Good Ship Shacknews for another round of Evening Reading and possibly some shuffleboard afterwards. We're wrapping up this week the best way we know how, even though... we're actually here tomorrow. We'll get into that a little later, but first!
- Back 4 Blood review: Settling 4 less
- SEC unlikely to oppose Bitcoin Futures ETFs as approval deadlines approach
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership price revealed
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise paid DLC announced
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets Brewster and Kapp'n's Boat Tours in Version 2.0
- Animal Crossing: New Horizon Happy Home Paradise included in Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
- Cooking DIY recipes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Version 2.0
- The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is a real thing that you can buy next week
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0 will be the game's last free DLC update
- Active Switch Online Expansion sub required to play included Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC
- MercurySteam responds to uncredited Metroid Dread devs
- Apple has reportedly fired #AppleToo movement leader Janneke Parrish
- Shack Chat: Who is your Back 4 Blood main?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 15: DC FanDome Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 15: Free Halo weekend on Steam
A rotten start to the day
america runs on dunkin. this is bad. this is really fucking bad. pic.twitter.com/lq8iwpxFSL— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) October 15, 2021
Shut it all down, Clay!
Oh man, I have no idea what's going on
that is a bong on that table and this guy is blitzed out of their mind with these funky gyroids pic.twitter.com/tkhdjaFTkO— uzui tengen’s buff mice (@MsBooogie) October 15, 2021
Now that is a Happy Home Designer.
ISABELLE, WAIT, NO, YOU CAN'T EAT CHOCOLATE, YOU'RE A DOG! ISABELLE! ISABELLE!!! pic.twitter.com/eFGjL2C2oI— 🌸DreMeMoTo (@DreMeMoTo) October 15, 2021
ISABELLE, NOOOOO!!!
He is inevitable
Who made this? pic.twitter.com/DDg01qYrau— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) October 14, 2021
There's always next time, Waluigi.
Before Sora and Sephiroth meet again...
Sephiroth KH1 was pretty easy, but Sephiroth KH2 ended up being a Boss Rage. Critical mode, lv 1, mechanically blind run, died to every sword hit practically. Dead after 6 ish hrs. Bash your head against the wall kinda Boss Rage. Nowhere close to the 16 hour solo Fatalis tho. pic.twitter.com/TUFW70QWy1— Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) October 15, 2021
Ahem...
Who remembers this fight and who remembers staring slack-jawed at the screen when this happened? *raises hand*
Fuhgeddaboudit!
October 13, 2021
Gabagool to you, too, I guess.
PURR-fection
First look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle in #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/D3CjwmM86a— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2021
We'll probably see more of her at DC FanDome on Saturday, as well as the full trailer for The Batman. Shacknews will be watching DC FanDome, too, for all of the latest updates on the various DC games coming in the next year, so be sure to visit our site tomorrow!
Today in pets
October 14, 2021
Please take a look: pic.twitter.com/HnS6Gs2anj— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 15, 2021
Waiting for Dad to get home from work. pic.twitter.com/MKQ01JjmYZ— Aww! (@worldofaww) October 15, 2021
That last one looks like the most wholesome sequel to Untitled Goose Game ever.
It's Jackbox Night!
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out now! Grab the family, grab some friends, and go play a few rounds! I reviewed this earlier this week, so go check that out!
Checking on America's "It" couple
Megan Fox Worried Machine Gun Kelly Only With Her To Meet Transformers https://t.co/ZXDtG6V6dC pic.twitter.com/cJ7HP0n1x7— The Onion (@TheOnion) October 14, 2021
I'll be honest, I haven't followed the day-to-day goings-on with this couple. And lord knows, I'm really not interested in doing so. Hell, this is what I mainly know Machine Gun Kelly for:
Heh heh heh... Kevin Owens is a Canadian treasure.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
This has been a weird week, because there hasn't been any AEW Dynamite for me to get excited about. No, the NHL has bumped it to Saturday. HOWEVAH, we do have this free, LIVE YouTube pre-show for tonight's AEW Rampage, featuring Bryan Danielson (the former Daniel Bryan) vs. everyone's favorite Murder Grampa from Japan, Minoru Suzuki!
Not everyday you get to see this, so enjoy it!
Tonight in video game music
After spending a few weeks with some good tracks from some "meh" games, let's go back to the classics. Here's an epic take on The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past's Hyrule Castle theme, featuring strong orchestral melodies and some powerful choir work. A wonderful mix that you should add to your regular rotation.
We're back here tomorrow to cover the big news from Minecraft Live and DC FanDome.
What are your big plans for this Friday night? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
