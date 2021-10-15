The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is a real thing that you can buy next week Microsoft is officially producing the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, and pre-orders start next week.

When Microsoft first revealed the design for the Xbox Series X back in late 2019, fans quickly began to make jokes about how its blocky rectangular design made it look like a mini fridge. These jokes persisted all the way up until this year’s E3, where Xbox gave us a first look at an actual mini fridge inspired by the meme. The company has now revealed more information about the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, including the fact that you can pre-order it next week.

Xbox Games Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg shared new details about the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge in a new post to Xbox Wire earlier today.

The mini fridge, created in partnership with Ukonic!, gives “Xbox and Chill” a whole new meaning. With LEDs and surface-features made to resemble the Xbox Series X, your friends will be amazed while their thirst is quenched! The sleek matte-black tower holds up to 10 cans of your favorite beverage and has two shelves in the door, so you’ll be sure to have your favorite snacks at the ready. The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.

We got our first look at the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge at the end of Microsoft’s E3 showcase earlier this year. Thanks to endless meming from fans, the product is becoming a reality later this year.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge will open up on October 19, with orders shipping this December. The product costs $99.99 USD and will also be available internationally. Microsoft says the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge will expand to more markets and retailers in 2022.