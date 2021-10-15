New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is a real thing that you can buy next week

Microsoft is officially producing the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, and pre-orders start next week.
Donovan Erskine
When Microsoft first revealed the design for the Xbox Series X back in late 2019, fans quickly began to make jokes about how its blocky rectangular design made it look like a mini fridge. These jokes persisted all the way up until this year’s E3, where Xbox gave us a first look at an actual mini fridge inspired by the meme. The company has now revealed more information about the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, including the fact that you can pre-order it next week.

Xbox Games Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg shared new details about the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge in a new post to Xbox Wire earlier today.

We got our first look at the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge at the end of Microsoft’s E3 showcase earlier this year. Thanks to endless meming from fans, the product is becoming a reality later this year.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge will open up on October 19, with orders shipping this December. The product costs $99.99 USD and will also be available internationally. Microsoft says the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge will expand to more markets and retailers in 2022.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game.

