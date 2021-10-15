Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise paid DLC announced Design dream homes for other characters in Animal Crossing New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC.

During the Animal Crossing: New Horizons October Direct, we learned everything there is to know about the game’s next major update. In addition to all of the free content on the way for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo also unveiled Happy Home Paradise, a paid DLC set to launch alongside Version 2.0. In Happy Home Paradise, players will design dream homes for different characters and island residents.

Happy Home Paradise was Nintendo’s final reveal during the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct. In this DLC, players will travel to a resort that’s spread out over a massive archipelago. Here, players will work as a Resort Developer, tasked with designing unique homes that fulfill a character’s wants and needs. Some characters may want homes with a lot of nature surrounding them, while others may want a bright and exciting arcade.

When designing a home, players will select which island to build it on. Each island has its own distinct environment. In the trailer, we see a tiny island, an autumn forest, and a desert area. Once players add the items requested by the character, they have free reign to design the home however they want, using a catalogue of furniture, wallpaper, and flooring. Players can also decorate the exterior of the dream home with trees, fences, and additional furniture.

There are several new features available in the Happy Home Paradise DLC, as seen in the trailer. This includes the ability to adjust the length and width of a room, opening up more design options. There are also partition walls and pillars, which players can use to divide space and shake up the layout of a home. Soundscapes can be added to further bolster a home’s atmosphere, whether that be sounds of rain or the chatter of a busy plaza.

The work that players do in the Happy Home Paradise DLC will be rewarded with Poki. This currency can be used to buy rare furniture in the office that may not be as accessible on a player’s home island. In addition to homes, players can also design the buildings on the island where the Paradise Planning office is found. We see schools, restaurants, and hospitals as examples in the trailer. There are even opportunities to design living spaces for multiple characters as roommates in the same home and you can take a bunch of that know-how back to your own home, adding things like wall partitions, special decor, and effects to your own home.

Lastly, players can use Amiibo and Amiibo Cards in order to invite specific characters to vacation homes. They can also connect to the internet to share their designs and view the creations of other players. When players return to their island, they can use all of the new design features on their own home.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC will launch on November 5, 2021, alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0. The DLC costs $24.99 USD and will be available for pre-order starting on October 29. Those subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can acquire the DLC at no additional charge.