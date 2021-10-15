Watch the October 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct livestream here Tune in to the Animal Crossing Direct to hear about the new content coming to New Horizons in November.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a game we all needed at a time when there was so much uncertainty in the world. And now, almost 20 months after its initial release, players are being treated to more new goodies in the form of an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct. This Nintendo livestream will give an insight into the content update hitting the game in November. Check out the livestream right below so you don’t miss any of the announcements.

Animal Crossing Direct – October 15

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct livestream is scheduled to begin on October 15, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The stream is set to last roughly 20 minutes, during which time players will get to hear what’s coming to the cosy and relaxing game in the next update.

While not a lot is known about the specifics of the next update, fans have been given a hint about one element: The Roost. Long-time fans of the series will recognize this as a café where villagers can hang out and chat. The café, run by Brewster, was seen referenced on a sign in the museum during the recent Nintendo Direct in September. It’s unlikely the entire 20-minute livestream will be dedicated to just this, so there’s sure to be a few more surprises.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has received a wealth of updates since its release back in 2020. Since then, players have enjoyed quality of life improvements, new ways to visit people’s islands, as well as plenty of seasonal events. The November update is sure to give players another reason to log back in and unwind. Check out the Shacknews Animal Crossing: New Horizons page for our coverage of this charming little title.