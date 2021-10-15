Active Switch Online Expansion sub required to play included Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Those that acquire the paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion will lose access if they cancel.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct mainly focused on Nintendo’s lifestyle sim, but it’s also where we first learned of a price point for the recently announced Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which features games from the N64 and Sega Genesis. It will also grant users access to Happy Home Paradise, the new paid DLC expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, you’ll be required to keep your NSO membership active in order to maintain access to the Animal Crossing DLC.

Nintendo announced that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, Happy Home Paradise, would be included as a part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription during the game’s recent Direct. The DLC costs $25 USD as a standalone product, but members of the new NSO plan will not need to make any additional purchases. That said, fine text shown during the event confirmed that if you choose to cancel your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, then you will lose access to the Happy Home Paradise DLC, as well as any progress tied to it.

Many fans were caught off guard by the $30 price jump from the standard Nintendo Switch Online plan to the Expansion Pack, especially if they had no plans of playing the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC. If you were planning on subscribing to the service just to get access to Happy Home Paradise and then cancel, be aware that you’ll lose access to the DLC content when you do so.

If you’re not sure if you’ll be sticking with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for the long haul, it might be in your best interest to just buy the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons outright. Otherwise, you may subject yourself to losing access to the DLC content down the line if you decide to opt out of the service.