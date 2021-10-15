New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership price revealed

We learned how much it will take to get in on N64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as further content in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
TJ Denzer
14

One of the more interesting announcements in late September 2021’s Nintendo Direct was the reveal of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which will bring Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to play in the Switch Online library. However, not only did we learn that Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s new paid DLC will be part of it, but we finally got a price for both individual and family memberships on an Animal Crossing Direct.

Nintendo announced new details including pricing and content for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack during the Animal Crossing Direct presentation on October 15, 2021. An individual membership can be bought for $49.99 USD for 12 months of access. Meanwhile, you can also get a family plan subscription for $79.99 that also runs for 12 months and covers up to 8 users. To sweeten the pot, Nintendo also announced that the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise paid DLC will be included in the subscription alongside N64 and Genesis games. The Expansion Pack will launch on October 25, 2021.

If you already play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the addition of the new Happy Home Paradise DLC to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack likely makes it far more enticing.
If you already play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the addition of the new Happy Home Paradise DLC to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack likely makes it far more enticing.

The new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a $30 jump from the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which only costs $19.99 USD for an individual membership and it's a $45 hike from the original $34.99 for a family plan. That said, it would appear Nintendo is adding some major features that many will be able to enjoy as part of it. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise would otherwise run you $24.99 to get by itself. If you’re not playing Animal Crossing, it might not sound too enticing, but if so, it’s $25 you don’t have to spend as you pick up Genesis and N64 games as well.

With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launching on October 25 and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise Paid DLC launching on November 5 and being added to it, it seems we have just about everything we need to know for the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online additions. With membership prices and release dates confirmed, stay tuned as any further details become available on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack product page.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    October 15, 2021 7:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership price revealed

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 15, 2021 7:53 AM

      Was the pricing for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack known previously?
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNsGXJ6Cl00
      $30 a year for N64 and Genesis games (I don't have AC) seems a bit pricy to me. It's more than double the base price.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 15, 2021 8:22 AM

        https://media.giphy.com/media/65ODCwM00NVmEyLsX3/giphy.gif

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 15, 2021 8:22 AM

        My only thing is: Nintendo Switch Online was designed to be the thing you had to buy in order to play online. The NES/SNES games were just a nice bonus, which is why they've done what Nintendo usually does here: releases slowed to a trickle and most of them were crap or at least not the gems people wanted. But hey, it's just a perk on the side.

        If you're wanting us to pay an extra $30 for two more platforms please don't fuck around with it. Don't do like Virtual Console and drop the ball on it. I'm actually kinda annoyed the AC DLC is tied to it because if the thing they're going to focus on more is DLC for games I don't own then it gives them an excuse to taper off the N64 offerings after the initial rush.

        But being a Nintendo whore I'll buy it. And probably that N64 controller too. Yes I know about 8bitdo or whatever, don't care.

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 15, 2021 8:23 AM

          I bought one of the N64 controllers, but have zero intention to buy into this stupid subscription N64 scheme. I have plenty of things in the house that'll play N64 games just fine.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 15, 2021 8:25 AM

        Arguably that $30 (additional above $20) is also the AC expansion too.

        They really should have separated that out. I appreciate why ppl play AC but I have no interest in that.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 15, 2021 8:29 AM

        $30 + the original $20? So $50/year for everything?

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        October 15, 2021 8:34 AM

        Yeah no thanks.

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 15, 2021 8:01 AM

      I would get it but I still have my N64, I only want to play Musha from the Genesis titles, and I do not want to buy any new controllers.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 15, 2021 8:17 AM

      $50 /yr is insane considering the base $20/yr.

      That's just a bit too greedy for my tastes.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 15, 2021 8:24 AM

        They need to say what else you get with it. Because right now it is just N64+Genesis games, and the Animal Crossing DLC they just announced.

        If it is like a Gamepass for Nintendo DLC then it might be worth it, but they need to actually say it.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 15, 2021 8:35 AM

          There's no implication that Nintendo has anything else in the wings beyond bringing more N64/Genesis games to the service. Given that we're approaching Xbox Live/PSN annual pricing ($60/yr), they should be talking about a free Switch game or two (not things like Tetris99 but actual full games) to make this seem reasonable.

