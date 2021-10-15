Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership price revealed
We learned how much it will take to get in on N64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as further content in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
One of the more interesting announcements in late September 2021’s Nintendo Direct was the reveal of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which will bring Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to play in the Switch Online library. However, not only did we learn that Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s new paid DLC will be part of it, but we finally got a price for both individual and family memberships on an Animal Crossing Direct.
Nintendo announced new details including pricing and content for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack during the Animal Crossing Direct presentation on October 15, 2021. An individual membership can be bought for $49.99 USD for 12 months of access. Meanwhile, you can also get a family plan subscription for $79.99 that also runs for 12 months and covers up to 8 users. To sweeten the pot, Nintendo also announced that the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise paid DLC will be included in the subscription alongside N64 and Genesis games. The Expansion Pack will launch on October 25, 2021.
The new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a $30 jump from the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which only costs $19.99 USD for an individual membership and it's a $45 hike from the original $34.99 for a family plan. That said, it would appear Nintendo is adding some major features that many will be able to enjoy as part of it. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise would otherwise run you $24.99 to get by itself. If you’re not playing Animal Crossing, it might not sound too enticing, but if so, it’s $25 you don’t have to spend as you pick up Genesis and N64 games as well.
With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launching on October 25 and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise Paid DLC launching on November 5 and being added to it, it seems we have just about everything we need to know for the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online additions. With membership prices and release dates confirmed, stay tuned as any further details become available on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack product page.
$30 a year for N64 and Genesis games (I don't have AC) seems a bit pricy to me. It's more than double the base price.
My only thing is: Nintendo Switch Online was designed to be the thing you had to buy in order to play online. The NES/SNES games were just a nice bonus, which is why they've done what Nintendo usually does here: releases slowed to a trickle and most of them were crap or at least not the gems people wanted. But hey, it's just a perk on the side.
If you're wanting us to pay an extra $30 for two more platforms please don't fuck around with it. Don't do like Virtual Console and drop the ball on it. I'm actually kinda annoyed the AC DLC is tied to it because if the thing they're going to focus on more is DLC for games I don't own then it gives them an excuse to taper off the N64 offerings after the initial rush.
But being a Nintendo whore I'll buy it. And probably that N64 controller too. Yes I know about 8bitdo or whatever, don't care.
I figured it'd work as well as any other Switch controller.
https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/how-to-use-a-nintendo-switch-pro-controller-on-a-pc
https://www.windowscentral.com/how-use-nintendo-switch-joy-cons-and-game-windows-pc
Even wired, it'll be nice to have an N64 with rumble built in for playing emulator stuff.
There's no implication that Nintendo has anything else in the wings beyond bringing more N64/Genesis games to the service. Given that we're approaching Xbox Live/PSN annual pricing ($60/yr), they should be talking about a free Switch game or two (not things like Tetris99 but actual full games) to make this seem reasonable.
-
