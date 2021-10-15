Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership price revealed We learned how much it will take to get in on N64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as further content in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

One of the more interesting announcements in late September 2021’s Nintendo Direct was the reveal of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which will bring Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to play in the Switch Online library. However, not only did we learn that Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s new paid DLC will be part of it, but we finally got a price for both individual and family memberships on an Animal Crossing Direct.

Nintendo announced new details including pricing and content for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack during the Animal Crossing Direct presentation on October 15, 2021. An individual membership can be bought for $49.99 USD for 12 months of access. Meanwhile, you can also get a family plan subscription for $79.99 that also runs for 12 months and covers up to 8 users. To sweeten the pot, Nintendo also announced that the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise paid DLC will be included in the subscription alongside N64 and Genesis games. The Expansion Pack will launch on October 25, 2021.

If you already play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the addition of the new Happy Home Paradise DLC to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack likely makes it far more enticing.

The new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a $30 jump from the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which only costs $19.99 USD for an individual membership and it's a $45 hike from the original $34.99 for a family plan. That said, it would appear Nintendo is adding some major features that many will be able to enjoy as part of it. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise would otherwise run you $24.99 to get by itself. If you’re not playing Animal Crossing, it might not sound too enticing, but if so, it’s $25 you don’t have to spend as you pick up Genesis and N64 games as well.

With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launching on October 25 and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise Paid DLC launching on November 5 and being added to it, it seems we have just about everything we need to know for the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online additions. With membership prices and release dates confirmed, stay tuned as any further details become available on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack product page.