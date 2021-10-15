Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 15: Free Halo weekend on Steam

It's almost time to dive into an all-new Halo. Infinite is on its way, but what should you play in the meantime? If you ask 343, the answer is more Halo! If you don't already own Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, it's on sale right now on Steam. On top of that, even if you don't own it or feel the particular desire to pay for it, there's a free weekend going down right now to celebrate MCC's latest season.
Elsewhere, there's quite a bit happening. It's almost Bombs Drop Day over in Fallout 76, so there's a full Fallout franchise sale happening across various PC gaming retailers. DC FanDome is happening this weekend, so look for sales across Steam, the Humble Store, and more. Disco Elysium recently celebrated its birthday, so you can pick that up over on Steam and GOG.com at a nice discount. Or, if you're looking for something more recent to play, there are some early deals on a few new releases. Lost in Random is on sale on Origin, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is still on sale over at Gamersgate, and the brand new Jackbox Party Pack 8 is getting a sizable launch discount over at Green Man Gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Connect and save! Subscribe to Epic Games emails and you'll receive a $10 Epic Coupon so that you can save on a future purchase!
- Paladins Epic Pack - FREE until 10/21
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - FREE until 10/21
- Biomutant - $39.59 (34% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - $9.89 (67% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Big Con - $9.74 (35% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball '22 - $9.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $50.99 (15% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.19 (77% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.79 (56% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.14 (91% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $3.64 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.99 (78% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $8.99 (78% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Falconeer [Steam] - $11.24 (44% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $21.99 (45% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $4.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Papers, Please - $4.99 (50% off)
- System Shock 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code OCT15 to save 15% off of regularly-priced titles. Restrictions apply.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $22.40 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $36.00 (64% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $34.86 (77% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $45.00 (55% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.50 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Fallout Classics Collection [Steam] - $5.10 (74% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [UPlay] - $24.08 (66% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, GARAGE: Bad Trip, Textorcist, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future '88, and Siberia 3. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
- DC FanDome Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.24 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's DC FanDome Sale.
- Lovers x Fighters
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- River City Girls [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Lethal League Blaze [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Coffee Talk [Steam] - $9.09 (30% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lovers x Fighters Sale.
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders 3 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Oculus
(Note: An Oculus VR headset is required for these titles.)
- Vader Immortal Pack: A Star Wars Series - $14.99 (49% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.49 (35% off)
- Vacation Simulator - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Climb 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Until You Fall - $18.99 (24% off)
- Jurassic World Aftermath - $18.99 (24% off)
- Moss - $20.99 (30% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $19.99 (33% off)
- More from the Oculus Anniversary Sale.
Origin
- Madden NFL 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- Lost in Random - $24.89 (17% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $4.99 (90% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $60.49 (45% off)
Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/18 @ 10AM PT)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $21.99 (45% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- DC FanDome
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy - $9.99 (80% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam DC FanDome Sale.
- Jackbox Games Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $26.99 (10% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6- $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Jackbox Games Sale.
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Subnautica - $23.99 (20% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $39.47 (81% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $4.99 (90% off)
- Planet Coaster - $13.49 (70% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Brutal Legend - $3.74 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 15: Free Halo weekend on Steam