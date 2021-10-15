Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 15: Free Halo weekend on Steam

It's almost time to dive into an all-new Halo. Infinite is on its way, but what should you play in the meantime? If you ask 343, the answer is more Halo! If you don't already own Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, it's on sale right now on Steam. On top of that, even if you don't own it or feel the particular desire to pay for it, there's a free weekend going down right now to celebrate MCC's latest season.

Elsewhere, there's quite a bit happening. It's almost Bombs Drop Day over in Fallout 76, so there's a full Fallout franchise sale happening across various PC gaming retailers. DC FanDome is happening this weekend, so look for sales across Steam, the Humble Store, and more. Disco Elysium recently celebrated its birthday, so you can pick that up over on Steam and GOG.com at a nice discount. Or, if you're looking for something more recent to play, there are some early deals on a few new releases. Lost in Random is on sale on Origin, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is still on sale over at Gamersgate, and the brand new Jackbox Party Pack 8 is getting a sizable launch discount over at Green Man Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Connect and save! Subscribe to Epic Games emails and you'll receive a $10 Epic Coupon so that you can save on a future purchase!

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code OCT15 to save 15% off of regularly-priced titles. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, GARAGE: Bad Trip, Textorcist, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future '88, and Siberia 3. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Oculus

(Note: An Oculus VR headset is required for these titles.)

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $60.49 (45% off)

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.