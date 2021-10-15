Animal Crossing: New Horizon Happy Home Paradise included in Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack If you're already playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and plan on getting the new DLC, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack just got more enticing.

Nintendo had a lot of new Animal Crossing: New Horizons content to show off on its latest Direct presentation, but that wasn’t all. It also went into further detail on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack upgrade. Perhaps most importantly, we learned that if you get the upgrade, then the new Happy Home Paradise DLC that’s coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be included as part of the Expansion Pack.

Nintendo announced this interesting details on its Animal Crossing Direct presentation on October 15, 2021. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC already sounded fun for existing players. It gives players the chance to go make dream vacation homes for Animal Crossing characters, as well as allowing you to take the things you learn from home renovation abroad back to your own home on your island. If you planned on checking out the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack that gives you access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, then Nintendo sweetened the pot even further. The Happy Home Paradise DLC will be part of it.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will include the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC at no additional cost.

Essentially, if you upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC will be part of it at no additional cost. Otherwise, the DLC will run at a price of $24.99 USD. Nintendo also revealed price points for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships recently, so now we know what we’ll be paying for it and when it will come out (October 25, 2021). If you were already playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and wanted to play N64 and Genesis games too, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is probably a winning proposition.

Even so, with Nintendo using the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to cover paid DLC for the first time, it will remain to be seen if Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise it the last time we see this happen. Stay tuned for further details and be ready when the Happy Home Paradise DLC launches in early November.