Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0 will be the game's last free DLC update Nintendo is putting a lot in Animal Crossing: New Horizon's big new Version 2.0 update, but unfortunately, it's going to be the last freebie.

Throughout the last year, Nintendo has been bringing bits and pieces of content to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to give players all the more to do and, a bit more cool, players didn’t have to pay a dime for most of it. Free updates were a regular part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons news. However, it seems the freebies are coming to an end with the next one. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0 is another free update bringing a bunch of new content to the game. It’s also the last free update for the game.

Nintendo announced this detail during the Animal Crossing Direct presentation on October 15, 2021. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0 was revealed during the direct, offering players a whole bunch of cool goodies. Brewster and his Roost coffee shop are coming to New Horizons, Kapp’n is arriving with boat rides to mysterious islands, and Harv’s Island is going to become a shopping emporium, just to name a few. However, after this update, the free updates for New Horizons are coming to an end, Nintendo revealed.

It’s kind of a bummer that we won’t see more free content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it should be noted that it’s not the end of all new content for the game. Nintendo also announced the Happy Home Paradise paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s coming in November and will be buyable standalone or packaged into the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. That likely means we could also see further Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC in the future.

Either way, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0 is looking chunky. If it was going to be the very last free update for the game, at least it’s bringing the goods. Like Happy Home Paradise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0 will launch on November 5. Stay tuned for further updates and details.