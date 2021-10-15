Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets Brewster and Kapp'n's Boat Tours in Version 2.0 The Roost and Kapp'n's Boat Tours are just a slice of what's coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Version 2.0.

Animal Crossing New Horizons was the sole focus of the latest Nintendo Direct. Here, the developer outlined all of the free content coming to the game with the Version 2.0 update this November. Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets The Roost, Kapp’n’s Boat Tours, and a major expansion to Harv’s Island in the free Version 2.0 Update.

Nintendo outlined the new content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in its October Direct dedicated to the lifestyle sim. As previously teased The Roost is being added as a new section of the museum. Here, players can have coffee served to them by Brewster, a beloved character from previous Animal Crossing titles. You’ll be able to invite over villagers, as well as other players to enjoy a coffee with you. There’s also support for Amiibo and Amiibo Cards, which will allow you to invite various characters to The Roost.

Another returning character from previous Animal Crossing games is Kapp’n and his Boat Tours. From the pier, Kapp’n will ferry players to mysterious islands, serenading them with sea shanties along the way. The islands visited through Kapp’n’s Boat Tours have unique properties, such as being in different seasons or having different times of day.

Harv’s Island was recently used for its photography studio, but is getting some major additions in the new update. A shopping plaza is being added to Harv’s island, though players will need to donate bells in order to get them there. Sahara, Kicks, and Redd are among the characters that will set up permanent shops on Harv’s island.

Version 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons also features upgrades to Tom Nook’s Home Services. In addition to further modifying their home’s exterior design, the maximum storage limit has been expanded from 2,400 to 5,000.

There are several new items featured in the new update as well. This includes lighting and furniture that can hang from the ceiling, allowing players to give more depth to their home design. There’s also nine new fence types, including park and large lattice fencing.

New D.I.Y. recipes will let players cook foods using different fruits and vegetables. In the trailer we see carrots, potatoes, sugar cane, and tomatoes used to whip up various foods. Prepared foods can be eaten, or placed around the kitchen for decor.

Animal Crossing Version 2.0 will launch as a free update on November 5, 2021. The game is also set to receive the paid DLC Happy Home Paradise on the same day.