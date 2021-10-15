Cooking DIY recipes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Version 2.0 Animal Crossing: New Horizons' next major update will introduce cooking.

Animal Crossing fans were treated to a whirlwind of news this morning during the Nintendo Direct that centered around upcoming content for New Horizons. The developer outlined a series of features coming in the expansion, but one that really stood out was the introduction of cooking, which players will be able to do through a series of new DIY recipes.

Cooking was revealed as a new feature for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the October Direct that focused on the game. A new section of DIY recipes will be dedicated to meal recipes. Players will discover and acquire recipes in a similar fashion to other DIYs. Recipes can be cooked at a kitchen inside of a player’s home.

Each DIY cooking recipe calls for different ingredients, such as tomatoes, wheat, carrots, potatoes, sugar cane, pumpkins, and several more. These ingredients can be grown on the island, just like trees and other fruit plants. After cooking, players can eat their food in order to replenish their food meter. They can also lay their creations out in their home as a form of decoration.

Cooking will add a new dimension to gameplay, giving players even more to do during their time in the lifestyle sim. This was just one feature announced during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, alongside The Roost, Kapp’n’s Boat Tours, and a major expansion to Harv’s island. In addition, Nintendo also announced Happy Home Paradise, a paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that will allow players to design dream homes for different characters.

It’s also worth noting that the Version 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be the “last major free content update” for the game, as explicitly stated by Nintendo. Future content for the game will likely be paid DLC or smaller content drops.