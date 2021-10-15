Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 15: DC FanDome Sale

DC FanDome is this weekend! Fans can tune in this Saturday to check out everything that's coming to DC via movies, television, comic books (I hear DC does comics, too!), and, of course, video games. To celebrate whatever announcements are on the horizon, Xbox has a DC FanDome sale happening right now featuring a lot of games about Batman, as well as a few games that do not feature Batman. Mostly, it's Batman, though, which is a pretty good way to sum up DC in a nutshell these days. If you're on PlayStation, look for a few DC games sprinkled into the special Weekend Offer sale, too.

Elsewhere, you still have time to pick up Tetris Effect: Connected on Nintendo Switch for what's a pretty great launch window discount. That sale won't last much longer, so get it while you can.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.