Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 15: DC FanDome Sale

DC FanDome is this weekend! Fans can tune in this Saturday to check out everything that's coming to DC via movies, television, comic books (I hear DC does comics, too!), and, of course, video games. To celebrate whatever announcements are on the horizon, Xbox has a DC FanDome sale happening right now featuring a lot of games about Batman, as well as a few games that do not feature Batman. Mostly, it's Batman, though, which is a pretty good way to sum up DC in a nutshell these days. If you're on PlayStation, look for a few DC games sprinkled into the special Weekend Offer sale, too.
Elsewhere, you still have time to pick up Tetris Effect: Connected on Nintendo Switch for what's a pretty great launch window discount. That sale won't last much longer, so get it while you can.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aaero - FREE!
- Mulaka - FREE!
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 (33% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- DC FanDome Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox DC FanDome Sale.
- ID@Xbox Retro Sale
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- PixARK - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Survivalists - $9.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Retro Sale.
- Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Weekend Offer
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship [PS5] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $18.74 (75% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Extended Play
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.59 (59% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
- Hidden Gems
- Judgment [PS5] - $23.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $17.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $13.74 (45% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $19.99 (20% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wattam - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Hidden Gems Sale.
- Games Under $20
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR required] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- UNO Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Hell Let Loose [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Kombat X - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PGA Tour 2K21 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.99 (33% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.57 (60% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Perfect World 'Big Adventures' Sale
- Hob: The Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Builder's Journey - $15.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 15: DC FanDome Sale