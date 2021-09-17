Evening Reading - September 17, 2021

Greetings, Shacknews! I've been unleashed upon Evening Reading once again. So let's close out this latest week of our finite existence with a look at posts, memes, and other stuff.

RIP Norm

We've been mourning the passing of legendary comedian Norm MacDonald all week. If you want to hear from one of his closest friends, check out the latest episode of Conan Needs A Friend and hear from Conan O'Brien.

And, as long as we're remembering Norm, let's look at some of his final works of brilliance, voicing Pigeon from Mike Tyson Mysteries.

Even statues can't read in peace pic.twitter.com/RiV0SJS6LH — Jo V. Lande (@JoVLande) September 16, 2021

Cats will take attention wherever they can get it.

❤️🐰😍 pic.twitter.com/S8EJQmNaXO — Have you ever seen rabbits doing work (@rabbitdoingwork) September 17, 2021

Oh shit…! On location late night… Fin is doing a crossover episode with Organized Crime. Stay tuned 💥 @WolfEnt pic.twitter.com/gw9Y5iODJ9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 17, 2021

I've appreciated the reunions between Stabler and Benson, but now let's get some more with Stabler and Fin!

Last night was not a good night to be a fan of professional wrestling. The story of The Plane Ride from Hell was supposed to be some interesting tabloid fare, but I feel pretty confident in saying that anybody who watched it came away feeling really icky afterwards.

In particular, it cast a damning light on Ric Flair with one of the flight attendants recounting her story of what can only be described as sexual assault. Car Shield has already halted its ad campaign with the Nature Boy and there's speculation that any plans to bring him into All Elite Wrestling are out the window.

If anyone came off worse, it was former ECW star Tommy Dreamer, who basically defended Flair's behavior. No worries, he got his earlier today.

You're all used to getting the fun side of pro wrestling from me, but viewer discretion is advised here. This is not a fun watch.

Here are the soothing sounds of the Super Guitar Bros. I'm stoked to see these guys perform in a few weeks here in Los Angeles. Grab some beer, lay back, and chill to these sounds for the rest of your night.

