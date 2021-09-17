Sega is set to reveal a new RPG during Tokyo Game Show 2021 During Sega and Atlus's section of the Tokyo Game Show, we should hear some news on Atlus' ongoing franchises and see the reveal of a new RPG.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is pretty much right around the corner, starting at the end of the month and going into October. There are a ton of publishers and developers that will be showing off their latest games and updates on ongoing projects. Of course, one of the most prolific and long-lasting developers and publishers in Japan, Sega, will be there as well. Sega and Atlus have a few things to show and chief among them will be the reveal of an all-new RPG.

Sega’s plans were updated on the Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule pretty recently. Where up until now, Sega and Atlus’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 stream was set as a placeholder on October 1, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, it has now been expanded with more details.

“SEGA NEW, the SEGA news variety show, is included as a special TGS program that is filled with the latest info on the newest SEGA and ATLUS titles straight from Makuhari Messe,” the description reads. “A new SEGA RPG is also set to be announced!”

Whatever new RPG Sega has up its sleeve for its Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be in addition to Shin Megami Tensei 5, which is coming later in 2021.

That is to say, we’ll see updates on a few known games. Likely, the Persona series will make an appearance, as well as the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei 5 which is set to release in November 2021. However, the “new RPG” bit suggests that Sega has something up its sleeve for Tokyo Game Show 2021 that we haven’t seen before. It’s worth noting that the company also has franchises like Valkyria Chronicles, Phantasy Star Online, and Senran Kagura in its stable, though it could be an entirely new IP as well. It’s also unknown if it will be entirely a Sega thing or if Atlus will be developing.

Whatever the case, it looks like we can look forward to an all-new RPG game showing during Sega’s event at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Stay tuned to the Tokyo Game Show 2021 topic for all the coverage as we get closer to the event later this month.