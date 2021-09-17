The Jackbox Party Pack 8 gets an October release date Jackbox Games has announced its latest party game will be released next month.

The Jackbox series have been a staple at parties, online gatherings, and in classrooms for years now. The assortment of minigames offer fun challenges and some hilarious banter between friends. We already knew that we were set to get a fresh set of games to jump into this year, and now we’ve got a specific date. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is set to launch next month on October 15.

Jackbox Games announced the release date for The Jackbox Party Pack 8 earlier this morning. Just a couple weeks ago, the developers released a trailer that teased the five games featured in the upcoming party game. Here are all of the minigames in The Jackbox Party Pack 8, as shared and detailed on the developer’s website.

Drawful Animate - It’s alive! The guessing game with terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers makes a dynamic return. In this revamped title, players create looping, two-frame animations based on weird and random titles.

Job Job - Use other people’s words to create unique and funny answers to classic job interview questions. Go head to head to see who scores the job!

The Poll Mine - A survey game that’s all about YOU! Split into teams and see who can escape from the witch’s lair! Players individually rank their choices to a difficult question, then must guess how the group answered as a whole. How well do you know your friends?!

Weapons Drawn - A social deduction game where everyone is both a murderer and a detective. Players doodle all the clues, hiding a letter from their name in the weapon drawings. Can you solve murders while trying to get away with your own?

The Wheel of Enormous Proportions - Trivia has never been so large! A fantastic, mystical wheel challenges you with a variety of trivia prompts. Winners are awarded slices of the Wheel’s face with a chance to win big with each nail-biting spin. In the end, one player will have their most burning question answered by the great Wheel.

Drawful has been one of the most beloved titles in the Jackbox Party Pack series, getting its own spinoff as a standalone series. The other four titles featured all appear to be relatively new concepts to the series. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 will be available on October 15 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch, iOS, and Android.