MX vs ATV Legends debuts at THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase The fifteenth time may be the charm for Rainbow Studios' next MX vs ATV title.

The folks over at THQ Nordic took an opportunity to share what they’ve been cooking up with the world during their 10th Anniversary Showcase stream today. Among the various new game reveals and trailers came news of the next off-road-centric action title from the veterans at Rainbow Studios. MX vs ATV Legends will mark the series debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S while also making an appearance on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The announcement came by way of a new teaser trailer that shows off an ATV, dirt bike, and UTV racing each other towards the stationary camera. As the trio soars by the camera, lots of mud and debris is shown along with some quick cuts teasing massive supercross arenas and lush, open landscapes that will serve as extreme motorsports playgrounds.

Rainbow Studios released their last MX vs ATV game, MX vs ATV All Out, back in 2018. They followed that release up with a pair of monster truck games that used the Monster Jam license. The studio first gained fame on the back of the Motocross Madness series for PCs that was published by Microsoft. Their fan base grew even further when they released ATV Offroad Fury for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, establishing their personal motorcraft action formula as a winner.

While THQ Nordic did not offer a firm release date or release window for MX vs ATV Legends, we will make sure to have that news posted here at Shacknews the moment it is made available. You can follow the rest of our coverage from the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase here.