Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed announced for 2022 THQ Nordic has revealed a remake for the second Destroy All Humans! title.

The original Destroy All Humans! was a unique open-world experience that tasked us with doing just as its title states. In 2020, we got to return to that original game with a remake from Black Forest Games and THQ Nordic. In addition to improved visuals, players also got to enjoy some new content. Now, we’re set to get even more alien invasion goodness, as the publisher has announced Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, which will be released in 2022.

Announced during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Digital Showcase, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, is a remake of the second game in the series, originally released back in 2006. In the cinematic trailer, we see Crypto wreaking havoc on human life in several different ways. From London to Russia, to San Francisco and Tokyo, the trailer sets up a globe-trotting adventure. We see a kaiju emerge from the waters of Japan to fight against the alien, teasing the return of the iconic boss battle from the original game.

“That's right, earthlings, Crypto is back and this time, he's invading the swinging sixties! After the KGB blew up his mothership, Crypto seeks revenge and travels to iconic places in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Soviet Union, Japan, and even to the Moon,” the developers said in the announcement. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed will be developed once again by Black Forest Games who will improve visuals and existing features in the game, while also recreating some aspects of the game from scratch in Unreal Engine 4.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed is set to launch in 2022 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.