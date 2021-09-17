THQ Nordic makes Titan Quest & Jagged Alliance free in honor of 10th anniversary Ahead of its 10th anniversary show, THQ Nordic has made Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition free for the coming week.

THQ Nordic’s 10th anniversary is today, and with it, the publisher is ready to show off a number of upcoming games and projects players can expect to see throughout the coming years. However, the fun doesn’t stop there. As part of its anniversary fun, THQ Nordic has also made a couple games completely free to claim. For the coming week, players can download Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance: Gold Alliance on Steam without spending a dime.

THQ Nordic made both Titan Quest Anniversary Quest and Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition free on Steam ahead of its 10th anniversary showcase on September 17, 2021. Jagged Alliance was first released in 1994. It’s a game of strategy and conquest against a dictator as you hire mercenaries to take out outposts, bases, and take control of a region little by little to push them back into a corner. The combat is similar to X-COM, but with a bit more resource management involved as you take over sectors, train up militias to defend them and take control of a precious juice from a fruit specifically in the region.

Meanwhile, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition is actually a 2016 overhaul of an older isometric ARPG. From Age of Empires co-creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace, Titan Quest sets players off on a journey in ancient Greece, Egypt, and Asia. Players will chase after Titans who have escaped their captivity and follow the will of the gods to hunt them down and do battle with them. The game features top-down isometric combat, 28 classes, nearly a thousand pieces of equipment to explore, and online multiplayer for two to six players.

With both these games free to claim from today until September 23, you should pick them up while you can. Both are gems of their time and still arguably hold up on many levels today. Meanwhile, stay tuned for new reveals coming out of the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase as it goes live today.