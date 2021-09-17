Watch the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase here Here's how you can watch THQ Nordic's digital showcase later today.

THQ Nordic has been one of the most recognizable names in the industry for years, with franchises spanning generations and genres. The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and is doing something it’s never done - host its own digital showcase. The THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase is set to go down soon, and will feature news and reveals related to its upcoming projects. Here’s how you can tune in and catch it all.

The THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase will take place today, September 17, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on the company’s YouTube and Twitch channels. If you don’t want to leave our website, you can watch the stream using the video embed above. THQ Nordic has not specified how long the showcase will run for.

THQ Nordic also hasn’t revealed or clued viewers into any of the games being covered during the showcase. When THQ Nordic announced the showcase, it released a sizzle reel that showed a number of games from the publisher. This included Desperados 3, Biomutant, and Destroy All Humans!. With it being the 10th anniversary, some big news could potentially be on the way.

We’re just hours away from the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase, which you can watch on the company’s channels. If you aren’t able to tune in, we’ll be covering the event, and you can catch any announcements on the THQ Nordic topic page here on Shacknews.