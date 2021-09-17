New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase here

Here's how you can watch THQ Nordic's digital showcase later today.
Donovan Erskine
1

THQ Nordic has been one of the most recognizable names in the industry for years, with franchises spanning generations and genres. The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and is doing something it’s never done - host its own digital showcase. The THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase is set to go down soon, and will feature news and reveals related to its upcoming projects. Here’s how you can tune in and catch it all.

Watch the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase here

The THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase will take place today, September 17, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on the company’s YouTube and Twitch channels. If you don’t want to leave our website, you can watch the stream using the video embed above. THQ Nordic has not specified how long the showcase will run for.

THQ Nordic also hasn’t revealed or clued viewers into any of the games being covered during the showcase. When THQ Nordic announced the showcase, it released a sizzle reel that showed a number of games from the publisher. This included Desperados 3, Biomutant, and Destroy All Humans!. With it being the 10th anniversary, some big news could potentially be on the way.

We’re just hours away from the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase, which you can watch on the company’s channels. If you aren’t able to tune in, we’ll be covering the event, and you can catch any announcements on the THQ Nordic topic page here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

