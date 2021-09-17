SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake announced by THQ Nordic THQ Nordic revealed the newest SpongeBob SquarePants adventure during its showcase.

THQ Nordic celebrated its 10th anniversary in style with a special digital showcase, where it reflected on its history and looked to the future with the announcements of some upcoming games. This included the reveal of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, a new dimension-hopping Bikini Bottom adventure that’s currently in development.

We got our first look at SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Digital Showcase. The trailer invokes the iconic Sweet Victory song that originates from the animated series, as well as several other memorable moments from the show. We see Mr. SquarePants in his karate gear, in his caveman form, and riding on the back of his seahorse, Mystery.

“Everything is possible in the infinite expanses of the cosmos .. there might even be a reality where mayonnaise isn't an instrument! When the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra grants SpongeBob and Patrick wishes, the two buddies unintentionally open up portals to strange Wishworlds... it's all F.U.N. and games until their friends get lost in the portals,” THQ Nordic said in the announcement. Players will be able to explore 7 unique worlds and unlock different cosmetic items.

The game is being developed by Purple Lamp Studios, who is no stranger to the SpongeBob IP. That team was also behind last year’s remake of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. Gameplay details haven’t been revealed, but it’s likely that The Cosmic Shale will also be a 3D platformer. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has not been given a release window, but is planned to launch for the Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch.

