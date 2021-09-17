Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 17: Half-Life: Alyx Steam sale

There's a lot going down this weekend across various retailers. There's the THQ Nordic 10th anniversary, there's Valheim's big update, there's the latest update to World of Warcraft Classic, and a lot more. But, here's the thing. We love Half-Life: Alyx here and if there's a noteworthy discount for our Shacknews 2020 Game of the Year, then we're going to feature that above everything else. Make sure you have your VR headset at the ready and jump back into the world of Half-Life and witness Valve innovate once more.

Elsewhere, the Epic September Sale is still going down. Cyberpunk 2077 is once again on sale over at GOG.com. The Ubisoft Autumn Sale is running for another week. Fanatical has the best of Bethesda. Or, if you're still hanging around Valve's storefront, you can pick up discounts on Valheim, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Black Mesa, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and the best of Paradox's strategy library.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven's Vault, Swag & Sorcery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for The Walking Dead: Season 1 and The Walking Dead: 400 Days. Pay more than the average $10.70 for Batman: The Telltale Series, The Walking Dead: Season 2, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Pay $12 or more to also receive Batman: The Enemy Within (w/Shadows Mode), The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Wolf Among Us. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Mugsters and Overruled. Pay at least $15 to also receive Yooka-Laylee, Yoku's Island Express, Worms Rumble (w/New Challengers Pack and Legends Pack), Overcooked, The Escapists: Alcatraz, and The Escapists: Escape Team. Pay more than the average $17.14 for Flockers, Sheltered, The Escapists, Aven Colony, Alien Breed Trilogy, Ageless, and Humble Store coupons for Hell Let Loose and Hokko Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Escapists 2 (w/Big Top Breakout), My Time At Portia (w/Portian Outfits), Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks Pack), The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever, and Worms Rumble: Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for POSTAL Redux. Pay more than the average $12.31 for Postal 2 and Dungeons 3. Pay $13 or more to also receive Mafia 2 and 3 Definitive Editions and Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Wands. Pay more than the average $14.21 for Paper Beast, A Fisherman's Tale, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $15 or more to also receive Until You Fall, House Flipper VR, and Arizona Sunshine. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required.

