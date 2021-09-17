Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 17: Half-Life: Alyx Steam sale

There's a lot going down this weekend across various retailers. There's the THQ Nordic 10th anniversary, there's Valheim's big update, there's the latest update to World of Warcraft Classic, and a lot more. But, here's the thing. We love Half-Life: Alyx here and if there's a noteworthy discount for our Shacknews 2020 Game of the Year, then we're going to feature that above everything else. Make sure you have your VR headset at the ready and jump back into the world of Half-Life and witness Valve innovate once more.
Elsewhere, the Epic September Sale is still going down. Cyberpunk 2077 is once again on sale over at GOG.com. The Ubisoft Autumn Sale is running for another week. Fanatical has the best of Bethesda. Or, if you're still hanging around Valve's storefront, you can pick up discounts on Valheim, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Black Mesa, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and the best of Paradox's strategy library.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Dark Portal Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Speed Brawl - FREE until 9/23
- Tharsis - FREE until 9/23
- Epic September Savings 2021
- Chivalry 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Outriders - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Shell - $23.99 (20% off)
- Control - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bugsnax - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $4.99 (75% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $9.59 (20% off)
- Operation: Tango - $15.99 (20% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Grindstone - $13.99 (30% off)
- John Wick Hex - $7.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (30% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's September Savings 2021 Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Creed: Rise to Glory [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $21.59 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 - $21.59 (46% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $8.84 (41% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [UPlay] - $64.89 (41% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Quake 4 [Steam] - $6.74 (55% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.49 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.81 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.49 (58% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $10.12 (78% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- DUSK - $10.99 (45% off)
- AMID EVIL - $9.99 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $7.99 (47% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.20 (54% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $27.00 (73% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $8.12 (73% off)
- Final Fantasy 4 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Outlast 2 [Steam] - $4.50 (85% off)
- Outlast [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven's Vault, Swag & Sorcery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for The Walking Dead: Season 1 and The Walking Dead: 400 Days. Pay more than the average $10.70 for Batman: The Telltale Series, The Walking Dead: Season 2, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Pay $12 or more to also receive Batman: The Enemy Within (w/Shadows Mode), The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Wolf Among Us. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Mugsters and Overruled. Pay at least $15 to also receive Yooka-Laylee, Yoku's Island Express, Worms Rumble (w/New Challengers Pack and Legends Pack), Overcooked, The Escapists: Alcatraz, and The Escapists: Escape Team. Pay more than the average $17.14 for Flockers, Sheltered, The Escapists, Aven Colony, Alien Breed Trilogy, Ageless, and Humble Store coupons for Hell Let Loose and Hokko Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Escapists 2 (w/Big Top Breakout), My Time At Portia (w/Portian Outfits), Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks Pack), The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever, and Worms Rumble: Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for POSTAL Redux. Pay more than the average $12.31 for Postal 2 and Dungeons 3. Pay $13 or more to also receive Mafia 2 and 3 Definitive Editions and Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Wands. Pay more than the average $14.21 for Paper Beast, A Fisherman's Tale, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $15 or more to also receive Until You Fall, House Flipper VR, and Arizona Sunshine. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required.
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 4 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Origin
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- Battlefield 1 Turning Tides - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Battlefield 4 Naval Strike - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $5.00 (75% off)
- Autumn Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $35.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $24.00 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $24.00 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $60.49 (45% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Autumn Sale.
Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $23.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Black Mesa Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $9.99 (50% off)
- THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary
- Biomutant - $39.59 (34% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $9.89 (67% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $9.89 (67% off)
- Desperadoes 3 - $19.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/19 @ 1PM PT)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Steam THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale.
- Paradox Strategy Weekend
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/19 @ 1PM PT)
- Hearts of Iron 4 - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/19 @ 1PM PT)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Paradox Strategy Weekend.
- Hell Let Loose - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 4 - $14.39 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $7.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
