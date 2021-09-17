Jagged Alliance 3 revealed during THQ Nordic 10th Annivesrary THQ Nordic and Haemimont Games are prepping to bring players back into a beloved dictator-toppling tactical mercenary franchise with Jagged Alliance 3

Jagged Alliance is quite the legacy franchise. Several times over, it has brought us to various exotic regions to take on the machinations of nasty dictators and leaders by putting us in control of a budding mercenary army. That said, it’s been a while since Jagged Alliance fans have gotten anything good from this series. THQ Nordic aims to change that. It just revealed Jagged Alliance 3 and revealed that Tropico and Omerta: City of Gangsters veteran devs Haemimont Games are developing.

Jagged Alliance 3 was revealed during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase on September 17, 2021. This one will take players to another exotic remote region in the form of Grand Chien, where a paramilitary organization known as “The Legion” has established totalitarian control. The game will feature gorgeous landscapes and maps as players amass mercenary forces and resources to engage in guerrilla warfare against The Legion. You’ll overtake the region little by little, gaining the aid of the local people along the way and helping them to defend themselves. You’ll also gather your meager forces and capture weapons and arsenals to build a proper fighting force that can strike at the heart of the enemy.

Jagged Alliance 3 marks the return of this beloved franchise in an impressive-looking form. Maps will be full 3D landscapes featuring verticality and tactical advantages and disadvantages as you fight your way through various tropical jungles and the villages, bases, and strategic facilities built into them. Grand Chien is a vast place featuring coastal, swamp, desert, and jungle terrain and you’re going to have to master it all if you want to help the people and fight back against the Legion. It should be a delight to some fans that Haemimont Games is developing Jagged Alliance 3, as their backlog is full of good titles, including Tropico games as recent as Tropico 5, Omerta: City of Gangsters, and the Imperium Romanum franchise. Simply put, Jagged Alliance 3 looks like it's in good hands.

Jagged Alliance 3 didn’t get a release date during the THQ Nordic presentation, but it’s set to arrive on PC sometime in the future. Stay tuned for more details and familiarize yourself with the Jagged Alliance franchise if you haven’t by claiming the first game for free this week.