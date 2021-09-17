Outcast 2 - A New Beginning in development by Appeal Studios During its 10th Anniversary Showcase, THQ Nordic revealed that Appeal Studios is returning to bring a sequel to Outcast after 20 years.

In 1999, Belgian developer Appeal Studios brought players a vast and open-world sci-fi “invader slayer” with the original Outcast. It was a beloved title and has been kept alive through re-releases and modding through the years with whispers of a sequel coming. That possible sequel hasn’t come to fruition with any level of success till now. THQ Nordic has announced that Appeal will returning to its beloved franchise to create a proper sequel for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with Outcast 2 - A New Beginning.

Outcast 2 - A New Beginning was revealed to be in development with a trailer during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase on September 17, 2021. The new game will once again put players back in the role of ex-Navy SEAL Cutter Slade on the planet of Adelpha. This lush tropical world has been targeted by ruthless corporations for harvest of its resources and they refuse to let anything stand in their way, especially the planet’s native people. As Cutter, it’s your job to form a resistance and fight back against the invaders across the planet.

Once again, the team behind the original Outcast has returned to put its efforts into the sequel. Appeal Studios is crafting a vast science-fiction world in which Cutter will venture out on a non-linear narrative formed by the players actions. Who you can save, who you’ll leave behind, and how you’ll fight back against the robotic forces subjugating the planet is up to you. However, rest-assured, you’ll find the means to fight back as you explore the gorgeous planet of Adelpha and act as its guardian.

Outcast 2 - A New Beginning doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is expected to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches. Stay tuned for more details as they become available and be sure to check out other announcements from the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase.