Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 17: The best of Xbox Game Studios

It's starting to get a little easier to score a next-gen console. It's certainly easier today than it was a year ago. For Xbox users, specifically, if you've somehow come into possession of an Xbox Series X, you might want some games to put on it. Fortunately, this is the weekend for you. If you don't have Game Pass or would just rather own some first-party Xbox titles yourself, a big chunk of the Xbox Game Studios library is on sale right now, including Sea of Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Gears Tactics. Plus, there's a sale dedicated to Xbox games that have been optimized for Xbox Series X. That includes the first deal on Chivalry 2, as well as big-time hits like Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Marvel's Avengers.
Elsewhere, this is your weekend, PlayStation Plus members. There's a Double Discounts sale happening now, so take a look at those discounts listed below and then double them! Plus, there are some pretty good games like Bloodborne and the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy going for under $20!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - FREE!
- Mulaka - FREE!
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $7.99 (60% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crackdown 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Optimized for Next Gen Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Last Stop [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Optimized for Next Gen Sale.
- THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
- Biomutant [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $23.99 (40% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning FATE Edition - $30.24 (45% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Overwatch - $14.99 (75% off)
- Free-to-play game currencies and DLCs are sale all week in the PlayStation Add-On Sale.
- Double Discounts (All discounts shown are doubled for PlayStation Plus members)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $14.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $65.99 (34% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $14.99 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $14.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hitman 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
- SpongeBob SquarPants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $20.99 (33% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $17.99 (55% off)
- Legend of Kay Anniversary - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans - $8.99 (70% off)
- This is the Police - $8.99 (70% off)
- This is the Police 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rebel Cops - $3.29 (67% off)
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Raven Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Titan Quest - $13.19 (67% off)
- Battle Worlds: Kronos - $10.49 (65% off)
- de Blob - $10.49 (65% off)
- de Blob 2 - $10.49 (65% off)
- MX vs. ATV All Out - $26.79 (35% off)
- Chronos: Before the Ashes - $22.49 (25% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bandai Namco Summer Sunset Sale
- Little Nightmares II - $20.09 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $24.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $12.49 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $11.99 (80% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM - $7.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Litle Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $19.79 (67% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $7.49 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $9.59 (85% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS - $5.99 (70% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- Guacamelee 2 -$5.99 (70% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
