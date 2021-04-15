New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 15, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Chip shortage could last until 2023

This is obviously not a great situation, especially for those of us still searching for the current-gen consoles.

Apple and partners to launch first-ever $200 million Restore Fund

The fund will look to "accelerate natural solutions to climate change". The initiative will make investments into forestry projects and will generate a financial return for investors.

Epic Games Store has new free games to claim

Free games. Come and get your free games!

Tower to Tower, the documentary

We got any High Impact Halo fans around here? This doco does a great job of outlining this incredible challenge set forth by the Halo tricking community.

Get a load of this guy, buying avos

I bet he's going to smash them up and put them on toast. Fancy.

Steak-umms goes after Neil deGrasse Tyson

I did not anticipate this brand having knowledge of science theory.

Got house plants? Give them the Natural Experience™

Shadow box that greenery!

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Hank takes up smoking again and tries to hide it. Meanwhile, Bobby accidentally becomes addicted to cigs. Bit of a wild episode.

Come on and slam!

Everyone floats on the court.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's a bit of a sleepy boy!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

