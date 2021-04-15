Evening Reading - April 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Chip shortage could last until 2023

Intel, Nvidia, TSMC execs agree: Chip shortage could last into 2023 https://t.co/OlYFTkOTjX by @samred — Ars Technica (@arstechnica) April 15, 2021

This is obviously not a great situation, especially for those of us still searching for the current-gen consoles.

Apple and partners to launch first-ever $200 million Restore Fund

Apple is proud to be carbon neutral & by 2030 our products and manufacturing will be too. We take a new step today with a $200M fund to invest in working forests, one of nature’s best tools to remove carbon.🌳🌎 https://t.co/HCWyE0vbIF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 15, 2021

The fund will look to "accelerate natural solutions to climate change". The initiative will make investments into forestry projects and will generate a financial return for investors.

Epic Games Store has new free games to claim

3️⃣: the number of FREE games you can claim this week on the Epic Games Store!



The First Tree, Deponia: The Complete Journey AND Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth are all yours to claim until April 22 and keep forever.https://t.co/L09RPTwEFJ pic.twitter.com/5ebD0LoJsu — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 15, 2021

Free games. Come and get your free games!

Tower to Tower, the documentary

We got any High Impact Halo fans around here? This doco does a great job of outlining this incredible challenge set forth by the Halo tricking community.

Get a load of this guy, buying avos

"How much of the avocado do you want?"

"I want the- pic.twitter.com/kKufACuKQA — Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) April 14, 2021

I bet he's going to smash them up and put them on toast. Fancy.

Steak-umms goes after Neil deGrasse Tyson

Steak-umm is taking it to Neil deGrasse Tyson and I am here for this battle of the titans. pic.twitter.com/D1iTYUclFJ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 13, 2021

I did not anticipate this brand having knowledge of science theory.

Got house plants? Give them the Natural Experience™

I like to rough up my houseplants from time to time. Nothing too serious, just a firm rustle or a quick punch to a leaf to simulate a warthog or other clumsy woodland creature stomping around, so the plant feels like it's back outside in nature. — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) April 14, 2021

Shadow box that greenery!

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/nQux1wyeXd — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 14, 2021

In this episode, Hank takes up smoking again and tries to hide it. Meanwhile, Bobby accidentally becomes addicted to cigs. Bit of a wild episode.

Come on and slam!

"Every 27 years he returns to... slam... and welcome to the jam." pic.twitter.com/ocaMHTJJUz — Jeff Burnett (@burnettski92) April 4, 2021

Everyone floats on the court.

