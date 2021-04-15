Evening Reading - April 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews Turns 25: Remembering Quakeholio
- The Shacknews Origin Story, as told by sHugamom
- Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary
- Our favorite GME tweets from TheRoaringKitty
- Resident Evil 4 VR is coming to the Oculus Quest 2
- Resident Evil Village April trailer shows off more locations & villagers
- Dead by Daylight to reveal upcoming Resident Evil content in May 2021
- Resident Evil Village will see the return of The Mercenaries extra mode
- Resident Evil Village demo comes to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia this May
- Sony details Days Gone's May PC launch and new features
- Destiny 2 Season 14 details reportedly leak online
Chip shortage could last until 2023
Intel, Nvidia, TSMC execs agree: Chip shortage could last into 2023 https://t.co/OlYFTkOTjX by @samred— Ars Technica (@arstechnica) April 15, 2021
This is obviously not a great situation, especially for those of us still searching for the current-gen consoles.
Apple and partners to launch first-ever $200 million Restore Fund
Apple is proud to be carbon neutral & by 2030 our products and manufacturing will be too. We take a new step today with a $200M fund to invest in working forests, one of nature’s best tools to remove carbon.🌳🌎 https://t.co/HCWyE0vbIF— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 15, 2021
The fund will look to "accelerate natural solutions to climate change". The initiative will make investments into forestry projects and will generate a financial return for investors.
Epic Games Store has new free games to claim
3️⃣: the number of FREE games you can claim this week on the Epic Games Store!— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 15, 2021
The First Tree, Deponia: The Complete Journey AND Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth are all yours to claim until April 22 and keep forever.https://t.co/L09RPTwEFJ pic.twitter.com/5ebD0LoJsu
Free games. Come and get your free games!
Tower to Tower, the documentary
We got any High Impact Halo fans around here? This doco does a great job of outlining this incredible challenge set forth by the Halo tricking community.
Get a load of this guy, buying avos
"How much of the avocado do you want?"— Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) April 14, 2021
"I want the- pic.twitter.com/kKufACuKQA
I bet he's going to smash them up and put them on toast. Fancy.
Steak-umms goes after Neil deGrasse Tyson
Steak-umm is taking it to Neil deGrasse Tyson and I am here for this battle of the titans. pic.twitter.com/D1iTYUclFJ— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 13, 2021
I did not anticipate this brand having knowledge of science theory.
Got house plants? Give them the Natural Experience™
I like to rough up my houseplants from time to time. Nothing too serious, just a firm rustle or a quick punch to a leaf to simulate a warthog or other clumsy woodland creature stomping around, so the plant feels like it's back outside in nature.— Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) April 14, 2021
Shadow box that greenery!
King of the Hill screens
April 14, 2021
In this episode, Hank takes up smoking again and tries to hide it. Meanwhile, Bobby accidentally becomes addicted to cigs. Bit of a wild episode.
Come on and slam!
"Every 27 years he returns to... slam... and welcome to the jam." pic.twitter.com/ocaMHTJJUz— Jeff Burnett (@burnettski92) April 4, 2021
Everyone floats on the court.
