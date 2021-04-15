New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil 4 VR is coming to the Oculus Quest 2

The classic Resident Evil game will make its way to VR on the Oculus Quest 2.
Donovan Erskine
2

It’s become a running joke that Capcom has been hellbent on porting Resident Evil 4 to every gaming platform possible. Well, it looks like the developer just added heaps of fuel to that fire, as we learned at the April Resident Evil Showcase that Resident Evil 4 is coming to VR on the Oculus Quest 2.

During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, we saw the upcoming Resident Evil Village get a lot of the spotlight. However, Capcom spared a few minutes to share some news on one of the most beloved entries in the series. Resident Evil 4 is set to get a VR release on the Oculus Quest 2 in 2021.

Originally released in 2004 for the Nintendo GameCube, Resident Evil 4 was then ported to several other major platforms, to much success There’s a couple of really interesting aspects about the game coming to Quest 2. The VR release of Resident Evil 4 is entirely first-person, a brand new change for the survival game. It’s also launching exclusively on the Oculus 2. This means owners of the original Oculus VR headset, or other VR devices, will not be able to play the game.

A newly revealed trailer showcases some of the VR gameplay in Resident Evil 4. We see the player tossing weapons in the air and catching them, as well as solving puzzles in first-person. It had been heavily rumored that Capcom was working on a full remake of Resident Evil 4, but this seems to be a separate project. More information on Resident Evil 4 VR at the Oculus Gaming Showcase on April 21.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 15, 2021 5:45 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Resident Evil 4 VR is coming to the Oculus Quest 2

    • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 15, 2021 5:57 PM

      I'm excited. Curious to see how they've changed it to work in vr first person.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 15, 2021 6:16 PM

      Sweet! This was rumored for a while, based on the leaks from the Capcom hack, iirc.

      Wonder if it’ll come to PSVR 2 down the line.

    • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 15, 2021 6:20 PM

      It's already pretty fun in Dolphin VR, so I can't wait to see how it turns out with a version made specifically for the medium.

