Resident Evil 4 VR is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 The classic Resident Evil game will make its way to VR on the Oculus Quest 2.

It’s become a running joke that Capcom has been hellbent on porting Resident Evil 4 to every gaming platform possible. Well, it looks like the developer just added heaps of fuel to that fire, as we learned at the April Resident Evil Showcase that Resident Evil 4 is coming to VR on the Oculus Quest 2.

During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, we saw the upcoming Resident Evil Village get a lot of the spotlight. However, Capcom spared a few minutes to share some news on one of the most beloved entries in the series. Resident Evil 4 is set to get a VR release on the Oculus Quest 2 in 2021.

Originally released in 2004 for the Nintendo GameCube, Resident Evil 4 was then ported to several other major platforms, to much success There’s a couple of really interesting aspects about the game coming to Quest 2. The VR release of Resident Evil 4 is entirely first-person, a brand new change for the survival game. It’s also launching exclusively on the Oculus 2. This means owners of the original Oculus VR headset, or other VR devices, will not be able to play the game.

A newly revealed trailer showcases some of the VR gameplay in Resident Evil 4. We see the player tossing weapons in the air and catching them, as well as solving puzzles in first-person. It had been heavily rumored that Capcom was working on a full remake of Resident Evil 4, but this seems to be a separate project. More information on Resident Evil 4 VR at the Oculus Gaming Showcase on April 21.